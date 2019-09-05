Fair Director Troy Waffner knows Gov. Andrew Cuomo wasn't joking. Now, it's his job to answer this question: How will the Great New York State Fair become the number one state fair in the country?
With four consecutive years of record-setting attendance, the 13-day festival ranks as the No. 3 state fair in the U.S. The Texas State Fair is the largest, with the Minnesota State Fair holding the runner-up spot.
The Texas State Fair drew 2,049,118 visitors during its 24-day run in 2018. The 2019 fair won't begin until late September.
In Minnesota, the state fair — which is 12 days long and, like New York's, ends on Labor Day — set an attendance record this year with 2,126,551 guests.
For Texas and Minnesota, large crowds aren't a new occurrence. When the New York State Fair set its first all-time attendance record with more than 1.1 million visitors in 2016, the Texas State Fair reported over 2.4 million guests. However, the Texas fair was and remains twice as long as New York's annual event.
Cuomo, though, seems focused on this goal of dethroning Texas and Minnesota as the top two state fairs in the country. When he visited the fairgrounds Monday to celebrate the new all-time attendance record, he noted that New York became the third-most attended fair in the U.S.
"We are not going to stop until we are number one," Cuomo said. "That I can promise you."
It won't be easy. The New York State Fair's total attendance was 1,329,275. That's nearly 800,000 short of Minnesota's fair attendance.
The single-day attendance record at the Minnesota State Fair is 270,426 set on Sept. 1, 2018. The New York State Fair broke its single-day mark this year with 147,749 visitors on Aug. 31.
Waffner, who was named permanent fair director in 2018 after serving in an acting role for a few years, said Thursday that he's focused on ways the fair can top its attendance record in 2020. But he's also beginning to look at how the fair can achieve Cuomo's long-term mission of becoming the number one state fair in the country.
"That's kind of where we are right now is figuring out exactly how we take that mandate and put it into action," Waffner said.
Based on a review of the two fairs ahead of New York, there aren't clear answers on how the state should proceed.
Since the Texas State Fair is more than three weeks long, one possibility is expanding the fair. The state could add more days to its run — something it did in 2017 when it increased to 13 days. But that would interfere with other fairs across the state, including the popular Erie County Fair in western New York.
Plus, the fair immediately ahead of New York — the Minnesota State Fair — operates on a 12-day schedule. With one less day, Minnesota draws a much larger crowd.
Permanently lowering admission prices might attract more visitors. After the fair began this year, Cuomo announced that weekend admission would be $1 per person. There are existing Dollar Day promotions on the opening and closing days of the fair, but the governor's announcement was new.
Waffner acknowledged the fair takes a small financial hit when admission is reduced, but they can make up the lost revenue with more people at the fairgrounds. Fairgoers spend an average of $77 on concessions, he said.
When admission prices are lower, attendance tends to rise. The single-day record set this year came on a Saturday — one of the $1 admission days during the fair.
There would be changes needed for the fair to handle crowds comparable to Minnesota and Texas. Parking is an annual challenge as the fair continues to grow. It would be an even bigger problem if the fair drew closer to 2 million people.
Giving people a reason to come to the fair is part of Waffner's strategy. He highlighted the fair's programs, including Christmas in August and Comic-Con Day, that attracted visitors this year. There are other "special days," as the fair calls them, for law enforcement, firefighters and veterans.
To bring in more people, there may need to be an expanded list of offerings for prospective fairgoers.
"We're looking at, programmatically, how do you do that?" Waffner said.