A second Cayuga County Democrat is supporting Francis Conole in his bid for the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District race.
Heidi Nightengale, who was recently elected to represent the Cayuga County Legislature's 10th District, endorsed Conole, D-Syracuse, for Congress.
Nightengale joins Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick in supporting Conole. McCormick was the first Cayuga County Democrat to endorse Conole's congressional campaign.
In a statement, Nightengale highlighted Conole's central New York roots and professional background. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Iraq War and was a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.
"Francis has the unique experience and skill set to bring people together and deliver real solutions for our working- and middle-class that provides access to affordable health care for all, creates new economic opportunities for our communities, and takes aggressive action to tackle our climate crisis affecting us both locally and globally," Nightengale said.
She added, "Francis is also the only candidate with the background and campaign to beat John Katko next fall, and I'm excited to work with him and serve the people of Cayuga County and central New York."
Conole said Nightengale's career "has been a model of service to community." She has served as deputy director of the Partnership for Results and taught at SUNY Empire State College.
"Heidi brings unique experience to the job of Cayuga County legislator, and I'm excited to work with her to bring forward fresh leadership and new ideas that prioritize supporting the people of central New York and New York's 24th Congressional District," Conole said.
Nightengale is the 11th central New York Democratic official or group to endorse Conole for Congress. Earlier Friday, Conole's campaign announced he has the support of Onondaga County Legislator-elect Bill Kinne.
Other Conole supports include Onondaga County Comptroller-elect Marty Masterpole and Syracuse City Councilor Khalid Bey.
Conole is one of three Democrats vying for the party's nomination to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, in the 24th district race. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.