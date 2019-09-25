As the New York City Department of Education considers banning chocolate milk from school meals, an unlikely duo — a New York City Council member and upstate Republican senator — formed to oppose the proposal.
State Senate Deputy Minority Leader Joe Griffo and New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz issued a joint statement urging city education leaders to reconsider the proposed chocolate milk ban.
Griffo, R-Rome, and Koslowitz, D-Queens, had conversations about the proposed milk ban. Koslowitz will ask the New York City Council's education and health committees to review the proposal.
Koslowitz said her discussions with Griffo led to concerns about the chocolate milk ban.
"While providing healthy, nutritious meals for our children must be an imperative, I do not believe banning chocolate milk furthers this goal," she said. "Because so many of our 1.1 million students choose chocolate milk over its non-flavored alternative, I fear that if chocolate milk is banned our students will miss out on the essential nutrients that milk provides."
There is bipartisan opposition to the chocolate milk ban. Many upstate Democrats and Republicans are critical of the city's proposal to prohibit chocolate milk. The city's education department has said that it's merely a proposal and no decision has been made about whether to ban flavored milk.
A "chocolate milk guide" posted on the city's website advises schools to serve plain milk instead of its flavored alternative. One reason for that guidance is the amount of sugar and added sugar in chocolate milk. The guide also notes that "many NYC public schools have already stopped serving chocolate milk with the support of parents."
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher has been critical of the proposal because he believes it will lead to less milk consumption and more food waste. He also thinks it will have an effect on the farm economy, especially if schools start to buy less milk from upstate producers.
That's a concern for Griffo, who represents dairy farmers in his Mohawk Valley district.
"We have sadly seen too many dairy farms, many of which have been owned by the same family for generations, forced to close due to a myriad of financial pressures and stresses that they face that are often out of their control," he said. "I fear that this ban will make it more difficult for dairy farmers to be successful and thrive for years to come."