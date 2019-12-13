A House committee advanced legislation this week to phase out a $10,000 cap on state and local income and property tax deductions — a key provision of the 2017 tax law approved by Republicans in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.
The bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, would eliminate the SALT cap over a three-year period. For the 2019 tax year, the cap would rise to $20,000 for joint filers by ending the marriage penalty, which subjected individual filers and couples to the same $10,000 cap.
In 2020 and 2021, the cap would be repealed.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Wednesday to send the bill to the floor for consideration. The vote was 24-17, with most Democrats on the panel supporting the measure. There were some Republican backers, including New York U.S. Rep. Tom Reed.
Reed, R-Corning, voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. But he acknowledged the cap on state and local tax deductions has affected some of his constituents. Before the cap was in place, filers could deduct the full amount of state and local taxes paid in one year.
"We should be trying to find common ground to alleviate the burdens on those that are the most hardworking and deserving folks that should be able to keep more and more of their money in their own pocket for their own families and for their own futures," Reed said at a committee hearing Wednesday.
The SALT cap reversal would be offset with an increase in the marginal tax rate for high earners. The top tax rate for married couples filing jointly, heads of households, unmarried individuals and married individuals filing separate returns would rise from 37 to 39.6%.
Most Republicans criticized the bill. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, who authored the 2017 tax law and serves as ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, blasted Democrats for pursuing changes to the SALT cap.
"This is a regressive tax bill that you're promoting," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The proposal received support from several Democrats, especially those from high-tax states like New York. When the tax law was adopted, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the SALT cap would have an adverse effect on the state.
Earlier this year, Cuomo blamed the SALT cap for a $2.3 billion drop in state revenues.
New York joined other states in suing to challenge the SALT cap, but were unsuccessful. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. The states are appealing the decision.
Proponents of the tax law have said those who would've deducted their state and local taxes in the past would benefit from another provision in the 2017 measure — a boost in the standard deduction. The deduction increased from $6,500 to $12,000 for individual filers and from $13,000 to $24,000 for couples filing joint returns.
For some filers who would've itemized their returns in the past, they would likely accept the standard deduction.
But there are still taxpayers who itemize their returns and deduct their state and local taxes. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo-area Democrat, said the $10,000 cap affects those who seek to deduct their property taxes every year.
"The cap discourages hardworking families from purchasing a home, creating a community and building a stable life," he said. "By placing a cap on the deduction, we compromise the American Dream, adequate public services and a pathway to homeownership allowing hardworking Americans the opportunity to build a good and decent life."
The House is expected to vote on the legislation next week. It's unlikely to win support in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate. A previous attempt to repeal the SALT cap failed in the Senate.