The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is accepting applications for 15 seats on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Council.
The council will consist of two seats for divers, dive clubs and shipwreck exploration; two seats for educational representatives; two seats for economic development experts; two seats for recreational fishing; two seats for maritime history and interpretation; two citizen-at large seats; and one seat each for tourism, recreational boating and shoreline property owners.
In a news release, NOAA said it wanted to establish a council that "is balanced in point of view, experience and geographic diversity." The advisory panel will meet several times a year at various locations, according to the agency. Meetings will be open to the public.
Members of the council won't be paid — it's a volunteer effort — and they should expect to serve three-year terms.
The application form is available at sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/advisory.html. Applications may submitted by mail to Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108. Applications can be faxed to (734) 741-2055.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 1.
NOAA held public meetings in June and accepted public comments until July 31 on the proposed marine sanctuary. The sanctuary would cover a 1,700-square-mile area of eastern Lake Ontario. There are 21 known shipwrecks and one military aircraft in the proposed sanctuary area.
Oswego County and the city of Oswego partnered with Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties to apply for the national marine sanctuary designation. It was announced in April that NOAA would launch a public comment period — an important step in the agency's multi-year process for naming new sanctuaries.
With the completion of the public comment period, NOAA will draft an environmental impact statement, a draft management plan and proposed regulations for the sanctuary. Once the agency publishes the documents, there will be another public comment period and more informational meetings.
The sanctuary will be formally designated after congressional and state reviews. Congress doesn't need to approve legislation to establish a new marine sanctuary.
The national marine sanctuaries program was created in 1972. There are 14 national marine sanctuaries.