Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget director is blaming the state Board of Elections for the confusion over whether $10 million will be provided to counties to implement early voting.
Robert Mujica, the state budget director, wrote a response to The Citizen's editorial Sunday that addressed the early voting funding concerns. In a letter sent to the newspaper Monday, Mujica reiterated that the full amount will be distributed to help counties cover early voting expenses.
His op-ed criticizes the state Board of Elections for telling local election boards that the Division of Budget slashed early voting funding. The state elections board sent an email to county commissioners Thursday afternoon informing them that the budget office only approved funding for the minimum number of early voting sites required by law.
"Just 64 days before the start of early voting, (the Division of Budget) is reducing by almost 80% the funds available in the budget," Robert Brehm and Todd Valentine, the co-executive directors of the state Board of Elections, wrote in the email.
Mujica countered that the state Board of Elections "heard only what it wanted" and "unnecessarily spread fear" by contacting the local boards and asserting that the budget division would cut early voting funding.
While Mujica acknowledged that the budget division "just approved an initial portion" of the funding requests, he added that the full $10 million will be available for counties.
"The facts here are simple. When the Legislature voted for the $10 million in funding for early polling stations, it required that the Division of Budget approve the plan for how the funds would be shared among the counties," he wrote.
Mujica continued, "The early voting law established parameters for early voting sites, including the minimum and maximum number required, and that the remainder should be distributed based on enrollment. We agreed with the board's proposal to provide $15,000 per required site and are reviewing its plan to distribute the remainder."
As of this writing, a state Board of Elections hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Counties are required to have at least one early voting for every 50,000 registered voters. Smaller counties, such as Cayuga, must have one site. The largest counties in the state with over 350,000 registered voters are mandated to have at least seven sites.
The Division of Budget and state Board of Elections confirmed that funding — a total of $2,175,000 — has been approved for the minimum 145 locations required by law. But the funding for additional locations and the remaining aid that will be distributed based on voter enrollment is being reviewed.
Many election commissioners are concerned about the status of state funding, especially those in counties that opted to have more polling sites than required by law.
In Cayuga County, Democratic elections commissioner Katie Lacey said last week that her office may need to revisit its plan to have three early voting sites. To accommodate voters in the northern and southern ends of the county, Lacey and Republican elections commissioner Cherl Heary agreed to open additional locations during the nine-day early voting period. One reason they included two more sites in their plan is the availability of state funding.
If the funding isn't approved, Lacey said they would have one early voting location for the general election this year.
But, according to Mujica, that may not be necessary. He said the remaining chunk of the $10 million for early voting "will be available for equitable allocation in the next week."
"It is my obligation to ensure that the remainder of the funding is distributed equitably across the state to large and small counties," he wrote. "Every voter deserves equal access."
New York became the 38th state to allow early voting when Cuomo signed the legislation in January. There will be nine days of early voting and counties must have evening and weekend hours to give voters more time to cast ballots.
For this year's election, the early voting period begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.