After a week of questions from county election commissioners and a spat between two state government agencies, the full funding for New York's early voting plan has been approved.
The state Division of Budget signed off on the state Board of Elections' $10 million plan to support early voting. The funding was included in the 2019-20 state budget — part of nearly $25 million provided to assist counties with the implementation of early voting.
Counties, which are required to have at least one polling location for every 50,000 registered voters, will receive $15,000 for each poll site. Some counties chose to have more than the minimum locations required by law and will receive additional funding. The remaining aid will be distributed to counties based on voter enrollment.
Several county election commissioners expressed concern last week that early voting funding would be cut. The state Board of Elections informed them that the Division of Budget approved aid — $2,175,000, according to an email obtained by The Citizen — for the minimum number of poll sites. In the email, the state elections board claimed budget officials reduced the early voting funding by nearly 80%.
Robert Mujica, the state budget director, disputed that charge in an op-ed submitted to The Citizen. He said the full $10 million will be available to counties and that the division was reviewing the plan to distribute the remaining aid.
Mujica added that the state Board of Elections "unnecessarily spread fear" by telling county commissioners the funding would be cut. John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections, defended the agency's actions. He said the agency's funding has been slashed and worried the same might happen to early voting.
"There was never any question that the full $10 million to support early voting would be made available, and the full amount has been approved today," Mujica said in a statement Thursday. "We look forward to the expanded access to the polls that early voting will provide voters this fall."
New York is the 38th state to allow early voting. The new law establishes a nine-day early voting period before Election Day.
This year, early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Counties must have night and weekend voting hours during the nine-day stretch.
Early voting will be in place for the presidential primary, federal and state primary election and general election in 2020.