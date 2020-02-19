NY Conservative Party endorses Angi Renna for Syracuse-area state Senate seat

Angi Renna won the support of the state Conservative Party in her bid for the open 50th Senate District seat in central New York.
The endorsement followed recommendations from the Conservative Party committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Because the district crosses county lines, the state party has the final say in the endorsement process.
Jerry Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party, said Renna, a Manlius Republican, will be a fighter for conservatives.
"She will provide a strong voice for our values and we're proud to endorse her candidacy for Senate," Kassar said.
Russ Johnson and David Pappert, the chairs of the Onondaga and Cayuga Conservative parties, also added statements of support. Pappert, who attended Renna's campaign launch event in Syracuse last week, views her as the best candidate in the 50th district race.
"Angi Renna fully understands the devastating impact the governor and Senate Democrats have had on our communities," Pappert said. "Electing her to the state Senate is the best way to push back and make sure our voices and values are heard."
Renna officially launched her campaign after securing the endorsements of the Cayuga and Onondaga Republican committees. She is president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial management firm in Liverpool, and is the mother of twin boys.
This is her first run for political office.
At her press event last week, Renna blasted some of the policies that have been advanced by Democrats in the state Senate, including the bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1.
"It's clear that our state government is broken," Renna said. "The governor and the state Senate are ignoring our values in favor of a radical agenda that's destroying our economy and putting the rights of criminals over the needs of hardworking, law-abiding New Yorkers. I'm running for Senate to put an end to that and I'm proud to have the Conservative Party as a partner in the upcoming election."
What's unknown is if Renna will be a candidate in the April 28 special election to fill the vacant 50th district seat. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special election after former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned Dec. 31 to become a state Supreme Court judge.
There is a separate designation process for the special election. While Renna has been endorsed by Republicans for the November election, GOP leaders haven't decided whether she will run in the special election. Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey said in January that it was possible his party wouldn't field a candidate in the special election so they could focus on winning the general election.
Democrats have already selected John Mannion to run in the special election. Mannion narrowly lost to Antonacci in the 2018 race for the 50th district seat.
