NY Conservative Party endorses Angi Renna for Syracuse-area state Senate seat

This is her first run for political office.

At her press event last week, Renna blasted some of the policies that have been advanced by Democrats in the state Senate, including the bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1.

"It's clear that our state government is broken," Renna said. "The governor and the state Senate are ignoring our values in favor of a radical agenda that's destroying our economy and putting the rights of criminals over the needs of hardworking, law-abiding New Yorkers. I'm running for Senate to put an end to that and I'm proud to have the Conservative Party as a partner in the upcoming election."

What's unknown is if Renna will be a candidate in the April 28 special election to fill the vacant 50th district seat. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special election after former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned Dec. 31 to become a state Supreme Court judge.

There is a separate designation process for the special election. While Renna has been endorsed by Republicans for the November election, GOP leaders haven't decided whether she will run in the special election. Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey said in January that it was possible his party wouldn't field a candidate in the special election so they could focus on winning the general election.

Democrats have already selected John Mannion to run in the special election. Mannion narrowly lost to Antonacci in the 2018 race for the 50th district seat.

