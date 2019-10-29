The state Board of Elections believes the first weekend of early voting in New York went well, and the numbers reflect that optimism.
According to an unofficial tally by the agency, 51,458 people voted over the weekend at early voting centers across New York. There were 38,936 voters at polling sites outside of New York City, and 12,522 in the city.
The nine-day early voting period, which was established after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation making New York the 38th state to allow early voting, began Saturday. It will continue through Sunday, Nov. 3.
The most voters were recorded at early voting sites in Nassau County, which had 5,273 voters over the first two days — 3,236 on Saturday and 2,037 on Sunday.
Nassau is one of several counties that have more than the minimum number of sites required of a county its size. State law mandates counties to have one early voting center for every 50,000 registered voters. Nassau has more than 1 million voters, so the county must have a minimum of seven polling sites. Nassau opted to have 15 early voting locations.
Erie County, upstate's largest county, had the most early voters with 4,951 — 3,485 on Saturday and 1,466 on Sunday — over the first two days. Like Nassau, Erie needed to have a minimum of seven sites. It chose to have 37, including 10 in Buffalo.
In Cayuga County, which has three early voting centers, there were 467 early voters — 274 on Saturday and 193 on Sunday.
"The response from voters has been overwhelmingly positive," said John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections. "They like the convenience of not having to vote on only one day. The lines have been short or nonexistent."
The administration of early voting, with some exceptions, has been a smooth process. Counties purchased new technology, such as electronic poll books to replace the paper voter registration rolls and on-demand printers to produce ballots for voters.
Conklin noted there were "a few hiccups," but he described the issues as "very minor" and said they were resolved quickly.
"Our goal is to learn what we can from this general election and make any adaptations that we think are necessary for next April's presidential primary," he said.
Those lessons will be important because, in 2020, early voting will be in effect for primary and general elections. This year, after the state Legislature passed a bill to establish early voting and Cuomo signed it into law, early voting wasn't in place for the June primary.
Next year, there will be at least 27 days of early voting in New York — nine each for the presidential primary in April, the congressional, state and local primary in June and the November general election.