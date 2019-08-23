Election commissioners in Cayuga County and other New York counties that opted to have more than the minimum number of early voting sites are concerned state funding may not be available.
At issue is $10 million in aid that was included in the 2019-20 state budget to help counties implement early voting. Counties will receive $15,000 for each early voting poll site, plus additional funding that would be distributed based on voter enrollment.
Counties are required to have one poll site for every 50,000 registered voters. Some counties, including Cayuga, chose to have more sites than what's mandated by law.
Election boards were alerted Thursday afternoon that the state Division of Budget approved funding for the minimum number of early voting polling locations — $2.175 million for 145 sites, according to an email from the state Board of Elections that was obtained by The Citizen. Additional funding hasn't been approved by state budget officials.
Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said her board would need to reevaluate its decision to have three early voting sites this year. Cayuga County must have one early voting site to accommodate its nearly 50,000 voters, but Lacey and Republican elections commissioner Cherl Heary opted for three due to the county's geography.
One reason Cayuga County wanted to open three early voting locations is the availability of state funding. The county would get $45,000 — $15,000 for each site — and an additional $24,573 based on its enrollment. So far, only $15,000 of the county's request has been approved by the Division of Budget.
"The whole reason for early voting and all of the local assistance from the state is to encourage voter participation — to make it easier and more convenient for people to vote," Lacey said in a phone interview Friday. "Cutting the local aid is counterproductive to what they said they were trying to do."
The concern about the potential funding cut isn't limited to counties that have more than the required number of poll sites.
Laura Costello, the Democratic elections commissioner in Madison County, said the county will have one early voting site this year — the minimum required. But the county hoped to receive $21,447 in aid based on its voting population. The status of that funding is unclear now that the Division of Budget is reviewing the requests.
The additional aid would've been a "huge help," Costello said, as the county buys equipment and prepares for early voting this fall.
"In two months we have to start early voting, so the timing is horrible," she added.
Dustin Czarny, an Onondaga County elections commissioner and chair of the state Democratic election commissioners' caucus, agrees.
As the largest county in central New York, Onondaga plans to have six early voting sites this year. Based on the state guidelines, Czarny said they are required to have five sites.
Aid for five of the county's poll sites has been approved. But funding for a sixth site and the additional aid calculated using the county's voter registration rolls — a total of more than $173,000 in state funding — hasn't been cleared.
Czarny, who was a leading proponent of the funding during the budget process, said the goal of the aid was to help counties pay inspectors and cover other early voting-related expenses.
"It's nothing short of devastating to have this kind of change 65 days out from when early voting was supposed to start," he said. "Counties have already purchased equipment. They've already signed contracts. They've already redesigned their training programs. They've already selected their sites. This is beyond unreasonable to make this kind of drastic change."
However, the state Division of Budget insists funding won't be cut.
Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the budget division, said Friday that the "full $10 million" will be available for county election boards.
"We have already approved funding for the minimum number of polling sites required by statute, and we are reviewing the state Board of Elections' plans for the discretionary funding above the required sites to ensure it is being distributed equitably and expect to have a plan approved by next week."
The state Division of Budget noted there is more than $14 million available for equipment, such as the purchase of electronic poll books needed for early voting.
Despite the Cuomo administration's assurances that the full amount will be distributed, election commissioners are already making phone calls to ensure the aid is provided.
Lacey said Friday she is partnering with Heary to send a letter to Cuomo requesting that the requested aid is provided.
"We'd like to have three sites, but we're not going to go scraping for the local money to try and make up the difference," she said.