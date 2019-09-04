A state Supreme Court judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Upstate Jobs Party challenging the constitutionality of New York's election laws related to independent parties and placement on ballots.
The party, which was created by Mohawk Valley businessman and former congressional candidate Martin Babinec, sought to prevent the consolidation of its endorsement with the Independence Party line in the race for Onondaga County executive.
The Upstate Jobs Party endorsed Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. McMahon has four other party endorsements: Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian.
In New York, candidates in local elections may appear on up to two lines belonging to parties that have official ballot status. This includes the two major parties — Democratic and Republican — several minor parties, including Conservative, Independence and Working Families.
If a candidate has at least two political party lines and receives the support of an independent line that lacks official ballot status, then the independent party is consolidated with an existing line.
Because the Upstate Jobs Party doesn't have official ballot status, it would be merged with the Independence Party line on ballots in Onondaga County.
In a lawsuit filed last month, the Upstate Jobs Party claimed the state's election laws violated its constitutional rights and asked the court for its own ballot line.
State Supreme Court Judge Norman Seiter denied the party's request and dismissed the lawsuit. In his ruling, Seiter wrote that it is "uncontroverted" the Upstate Jobs Party is an independent body, not a party, as defined in state election law.
To receive official ballot status, a gubernatorial candidate must get at least 50,000 votes on the Upstate Jobs Party line.
Seiter also cited previous rulings in his explanation for why he dismissed the case.
"This court finds that ballots serve to elect candidates and not as a forum to political expression or association," he wrote. "Additionally, this court finds that the state of New York has a legitimate interest in preventing the major party candidates from preempting the entire ballot through the use of independent body lines, those interests outweighing the burdens imposed on the petitioners' rights. Based upon those findings this court determines that (the state election law) has not been unconstitutionally applied here."
Timothy Dunn, a spokesman for the Upstate Jobs Party, said it has appealed the decision.
"Further, the lower court granted an interim injunction to prevent the Board of Elections from printing ballots and we have asked the appellate court to continue that injunction while granting (the Upstate Jobs Party) a calendar preference to expedite the process in recognition of the upcoming election," Dunn added.
Babinec launched the Upstate Jobs Party in 2016 when he ran for the 22nd Congressional District seat. The party endorsed candidates in the 2017 and 2018 elections, including Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and central New York state Sen. Bob Antonacci.
In an interview last year, Babinec told The Citizen he plans to expand the party with the goal of achieving automatic ballot status in 2022.