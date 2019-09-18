Tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion and other toiletries could be banned from New York hotels.
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Long Island Democrat who chairs the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, authored legislation that would prohibit hotels from providing plastic toiletry bottles. If approved by the state Legislature and signed by the governor, the ban would take effect in 2023 for large hotels and 2024 for small hotels.
The main goal of the bill is to eliminate plastic waste. Kaminsky's office estimated that it would save 27.4 million plastic bottles from being disposed of at more than 630 hotels in New York City.
"I think this could be a great way to reduce some of the plastic scourge we're dealing with," Kaminsky said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The legislation is similar to a bill advancing in California that would ban plastic toiletry bottles at hotels.
Some hotel chains have already announced plans to phase out the use of small plastic toiletry bottles. IHG, which owns Holiday Inn and several other hotels, will install toiletry dispensers in its bathrooms by 2021.
IHG said in July that the move to "bulk-size amenities" would eliminate the use of 200 million miniature bathroom toiletry bottles annually.
Marriott will adopt its own ban on small plastic toiletry bottles by December 2020. The chain will replace them with larger plastic bottles or wall-mounted dispensers.
Representatives from the hospitality industry joined Kaminsky for a press conference Wednesday in New York City. He said hotels support his bill.
"If we can find ways to work with industry to make things better and not have it be a fight against business every time we want to do something to benefit the planet, I think we have to take advantage of those situations," Kaminsky said.
The bill already has support from some of Kaminsky's colleagues, including state Sens. Brad Hoylman and Liz Krueger. Assemblyman Steve Englebright, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Environmental Conservation, introduced the measure in his chamber.
Kaminsky said he hopes it will be a priority and receive state legislative approval in the 2020 session.