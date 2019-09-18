A bill advancing in California would allow college athletes to earn money from endorsement deals, but a New York lawmaker's proposal would go further by requiring schools to pay student-athletes.
State Sen. Kevin Parker is the sponsor of legislation that would give student-athletes an equal share of the athletic department's revenue. It would mandate colleges and universities to set aside 15% of sports revenue for payments to athletes.
Like the California proposal, student-athletes would be able to receive compensation for the use of their image, likeness and name. There are other provisions in Parker's bill, including allowing student-athletes to be represented by agents and the creation of a fund that would allow athletes who suffer a long-term or career-ending injury during a game or practice to receive compensation after their graduation.
His bill would also establish a working group to examine whether community college athletes should be eligible for endorsement deals.
Parker, a Brooklyn Democrat, said in an interview Wednesday with The Citizen that he hopes his bill will bring economic justice to student-athletes.
"We think that we're looking at this holistically in terms of helping students not just to get compensated but to get compensated fairly," he said.
The NCAA opposes proposals to allow student-athletes to receive compensation. As the California legislation progressed, the organization that oversees collegiate sports complained that it would "erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics" and claimed it's unconstitutional.
The NCAA also threatened to prevent California schools from participating in championship competitions.
Parker thinks legislation like his and the California proposal will ultimately help the NCAA. He believes the association's efforts to block bills that would allow college athletes to be compensated is "shortsighted."
"I think that this cuts down on the one-and-done athletes," he said, referring to the practice of college basketball players leaving school after one year to enter the NBA draft. "There are many athletes who are leaving to cash out. Many, I think, will decide to stay and continue their college athletic careers given this legislation."
Parker continued, "I think that's a better fit for the athletes, a better fit for the universities and a better fit for the NCAA because I think it will ultimately give them a better product."
He also believes it may prevent scandals from occurring that involve payments to players. The NCAA has been plagued by such scandals in the past that usually involve boosters connected to a college or university providing payments or other gifts to players.
California and New York aren't the only states where similar proposals have been made by lawmakers. Bills have been introduced in at least four other states that would allow college athletes to receive compensation.
Parker believes that will make it tougher for the NCAA to continue prohibiting athletes from being paid.
"Theoretically you might be able to avoid New York and California, although I don't see how that happens," he said. "But then what happens when South Carolina does it? What happens when Alabama does it? What happens when Pennsylvania does it? When happens when Texas does it? What happens when Florida does it? Now you're going to avoid all of these places?
"I think that you're going to see a race to the top and I think legislators are going to be looking to protect student-athletes in their states as well."
The NCAA, which reported that it collected more than $1 billion in revenue in 2017, is studying whether to change its rules regarding athlete compensation.