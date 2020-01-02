There won't be anything different about when New York lawmakers open the 2020 legislative session, but the end will come earlier than usual.
The state Assembly and Senate are scheduled to meet for 57 days in 2020. That's a slight drop from 61 scheduled session days in 2019.
The 2020 session will open Wednesday, Jan. 8 — the same as Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of the State address in Albany. It's the first of 11 session days in January. There will be 11 more session days in February, which is usually a quiet month for the state Legislature.
In March, there are 15 session days planned. That's an important month for legislators as they work on finalizing the state budget.
There will be seven session days in April and 11 more in May. The state Legislature plans to end session June 2 — weeks earlier than it's concluded in the past.
The reason for ending session earlier is the new primary election calendar for state-level races. For the first time in 2020, primaries for state legislative seats will be held on the fourth Tuesday in June. The change was made by the state Legislature in 2019. The primary election date for state and local races was moved from September to June.
There were concerns expressed in past debates about a June primary election that it would overlap with the legislative session, which would make it difficult for lawmakers in primary races to campaign and fulfill their work. The state Legislature will avoid any scheduling conflicts by ending session early so lawmakers in primaries can return to their districts to campaign.