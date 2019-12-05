New York's next minimum wage increase will occur Dec. 31.
The minimum wage is already $15 an hour for large businesses with 11 or more employees in New York City. Beginning New Year's Eve, the $15 an hour standard will be in place for small businesses in New York City with 10 or fewer employees.
For Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will increase from $12 to $13 an hour on Dec. 31. Two more hikes are planned for Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. The minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour on Dec. 31, 2020 and $15 an hour in 2021.
The remainder of New York state, particularly upstate, will get a small minimum wage bump. The rate will increase from $11.10 to $11.80 an hour Dec. 31. Another increase — from $11.80 to $12.50 an hour — is planned for Dec. 31, 2020. After that, the state budget director will consult with the Department of Labor to determine a schedule for future minimum wage increases.
The minimum wage increases began in 2016 after an agreement between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers. They agreed to a phased-in schedule to help employers adjust to the new wage rates.
You have free articles remaining.
"New York is leading the fight for economic justice, proudly setting a national example by raising the minimum wage to $15," Cuomo said in a statement.
Cuomo also unveiled a report compiled by the state Division of Budget which found that minimum wage increases have helped boost the state's overall wages. Household income went up 2.5% in 2018, which was higher than the national increase of 0.8%.
The number of minimum wage workers in New York will increase to about 1.5 million in 2020, according to the Division of Budget. Minimum wage workers will make up 16.4% of the state's workforce.
"Nearly three years after we set New York on a path to achieve a $15 minimum wage, we are seeing the benefits: record low unemployment rates, fewer people living in poverty, less people working multiple part-time jobs and more families given the opportunity to live a decent life," Cuomo said. "In New York, we believe in a fair day's pay for a fair day's work, and we won't stop fighting until every hardworking New Yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve."