AUBURN — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy stopped in Cayuga County Wednesday and encouraged GOP voters to support the local slate of candidates.
Langworthy met a handful of candidates outside the Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn. The clubhouse is one of three early voting sites in Cayuga County. Langworthy said it's the first early voting location he's visited in his travels across the state.
During a brief meeting, he heard from Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, Cayuga County Legislator Michael Didio and two GOP candidates for Cayuga County Legislature — Tom Adessa and Ed Darrow. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann arrived later and had a conversation with Langworthy.
Budelmann, Didio and Dwyer are seeking reelection — Budelmann and Didio have Democratic opponents, while Dwyer is running unopposed. Adessa and Darrow are looking to fill open seats on the county Legislature.
"We've been keeping abreast all year on local elections because I'm an old county chair, so all politics are local to me," said Langworthy, who chaired the Erie County Republican Committee in western New York. "Anything we can do to put responsible Republicans in office to help govern counties we're gonna try to do."
Earlier in the day, he held roundtable discussions with Republican officials in Ontario and Seneca counties. He added the Auburn visit before heading to Corning for the Steuben County GOP dinner.
Since campaigning for state GOP chair and being elected in July, Langworthy has visited nearly every New York county. By the end of the year, he expects to visit each of the state's 62 counties.
He has a busy schedule. He is traveling four days a week to attend Republican events and campaign with candidates like he did in Auburn Wednesday afternoon.
"There's great people everywhere," Langworthy said. "As an upstater, to spend a lot of time downstate is very enlightening to me and helping broaden my world view and helping understand where we need to go as a party to be more successful statewide."
A theme Langworthy says he's hearing in conversations with Republican leaders across the state is "loss of the next generation." More people are leaving New York than are moving to the state. This can affect federal funding and how many congressional districts New York will have after the 2020 Census is completed.
The loss of people, Langworthy said, "is not sustainable."
While he is focused on winning in 2020 and leading Republicans to victory in the 2022 statewide elections, his first priority is having success in the local elections this year.
One of the key races here is for control of the Cayuga County Legislature. With four competitive races on the ballot, Democrats and Republicans are vying to win a majority of seats and the weighted vote.
Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini, Langworthy said, is confident the GOP candidates will win.
Massarini, who was elected in July to replace longtime GOP chair Cherl Heary, thanked Langworthy for visiting during the early voting period and less than a week before Election Day.
"It's awesome that he took the time to come to our county and encourage all the Republican voters to come out," she said.