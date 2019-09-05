A hearing in Albany later this month will focus on rural broadband access.
The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Hearing Room A of the Legislative Office Building. It will be led by state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who co-chairs the Legislative Commission on Rural Resources. The commission's other co-chair, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, will be present.
The Legislative Commission on Rural Resources is partnering with the Assembly Committee on Local Governments to hold the hearing. That committee is chaired by Assemblyman Fred Thiele.
The goal of the hearing is to identify areas where broadband is needed and determine how to ensure rural New Yorkers have access to high-speed internet. Lawmakers also hope to hear success stories of broadband expansion and how the state could build on those efforts.
Testimony is by invitation only, according to a news release. Anyone wishing to testify at the hearing may RSVP to Kristin Williams at kmwillia@nysenate.gov. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, Sept. 6.
"In today's digital world, the widespread lack of access to reliable high-speed internet services places our citizens and businesses in rural areas at a distinct disadvantage," May said in a statement. "It is critical that we achieve equitable broadband access in order to allow our rural areas to thrive."