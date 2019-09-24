A series of public forums scheduled by state Senate Democrats will focus on the way schools are funded in New York.
The Democratic majority announced five roundtable discussions and a public hearing to discuss foundation aid — the base state funding provided to New York school districts. The foundation aid formula has been in place since 2007.
The meetings will be led by state Sens. Brian Benjamin and Shelley Mayer. Benjamin, D-Harlem, chairs the Senate Committee on Budget and Revenues, while Mayer, D-Yonkers, heads the Senate Education Committee.
"Every New York student, regardless of zip code or school district, deserves access to a high quality education," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "We need to have real discussions on how our public schools are funded and if this is the most effective way to ensure New York students receive the education they deserve."
Education aid is a recurring issue for state government. For years, many school districts have complained that they aren't receiving equitable funding. Even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasts that state school aid has reached record levels, districts say it isn't enough.
Before the state Legislature approved the 2019-20 budget, the Board of Regents requested a $2.1 billion foundation aid increase. In their one-house budgets, the state Assembly and Senate proposed a $1.2 billion foundation aid hike.
There was $618 million more for foundation aid in the final state budget agreement.
Mayer said the decision to hold roundtables in regions across the state followed meetings with school leaders and a public hearing in May that featured testimony from national experts.
"It is clear that in order to achieve greater educational equity, we must hear from stakeholders on the elements of the current Foundation Aid formula, which was written in 2007," she added.