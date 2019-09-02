For the fourth consecutive year, the New York State Fair set an all-time attendance record.
There were other records set during the latest 13-day fair — and the event achieved a significant milestone. Gov. Andrew Cuomo relishes the opportunity to make history, and this was an historic fair.
Here is a look at the 2019 New York State Fair, by the numbers:
5. The number of daily attendance records set during the 2019 fair. The fair opened with 74,027 visitors on Wednesday, Aug. 21 — a record in the brief history of having a 13-day fair. (The fair expanded to 13 days in 2017 and has improved its first-day attendance every year.) On Aug. 23, 98,238 people attended the fair to beat the previous first Friday high set last year.
The fair had 103,842 visitors on Monday, Aug. 26. It was the first time a six-figure attendance total has been reported on the first Monday of the fair. The fair followed that up with a record 124,172 visitors on Friday.
The final daily attendance record? More on that later.
7. The number of 100,000-plus attendance days. That's half of the fair. It was challenging at times for transportation systems and the fair's parking lots, but it wasn't the major headache it was a couple of years ago. There are still some things to iron out on busier days. The fair has plans to improve traffic flow and parking in 2020.
10. The number of daily attendance records that are now over 100,000. The Aug. 26 record moved this into double digits. There are only three days remaining that have records below 100,000, and they're the first three days of the fair. The first Friday record (98,238) is the closest to the six-figure range.
10 (again). The number of daily attendance records set in the last three years. Cuomo likes to mention the state's large investment in the fairgrounds. There is a reason for that. Since the fair's improvement projects began, attendance is up. The fair continues to set records year after year. The only pre-2017 records that remain: 102,098 on the only Tuesday, 112,774 on the second Wednesday and 119,726 on the next-to-last day of the fair. The Tuesday and Wednesday records were set in 1972 when Sonny Bono and Cher performed at the fairgrounds. The final Sunday record has stood since 1985.
9. The number of days attendance improved compared to 2018. That's impressive when you consider the '18 fair had more daily attendance records (eight) than this year's installment. While some of those records fell, the fair also drew more visitors on days when the fairgrounds are usually less crowded.
6. The number of years with fair attendance of at least 1 million, according to fair records that date back to 1906. Before 2016, the fair only had seven-figure visitation twice: 1,011,248 in 2001 and 1,003,473 in 2002. There have been more than 1 million visitors at the fair each of the last four years.
147,749. The fair set a single-day attendance record with 147,749 guests on Saturday, Aug. 31. It shattered the previous high of 134,115 on the final Saturday of the 2018 fair.
102,252. The average attendance at the 2019 fair. It's the first time in the fair's history that average attendance was above 100,000. Before 2016, the fair didn't average more than 90,000 fairgoers in a year. Average attendance has been above 90,000 three of the last four years.
46.4%. The growth of fair attendance, as a percentage, over the last four years. In his fair recap, spokesman Dave Bullard noted that the 2015 fair drew 908,147 visitors.
1,329,275. The number of people who visited the fair in 2019. It's an all-time attendance record.
4,887,827. Total fair attendance from 2016 through 2019. It's the best four-year stretch in the fair's 172-year history.