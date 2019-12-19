Two New York utility companies will pay $10.5 million for their poor response to storms across the state in 2018.
New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric reached a settlement with the state for the "companies' failure to adequately prepare for and restore service" after the storms, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. NYSEG will pay $9 million and RG&E will pay $1.5 million.
It's the largest settlement ever for a New York utility that didn't follow emergency response procedures. The funds, which will be paid by company shareholders, will be used by the state Public Service Commission to compensate customers affected by extended outages.
The storms occurred during the spring of 2018. Two winter storms in March in the mid-Hudson region left hundreds of thousands of customers, including NYSEG customers, without power. Some customers lost power for more than a week. A western New York windstorm in April, a windstorm in northern New York in early May and a severe thunderstorm in the mid-Hudson region also left customers without power for an extended period.
Cuomo criticized NYSEG in the aftermath of the storms and accused the company of not being prepared for the response. In its settlement with the state, NYSEG admitted to 18 violations of its emergency response plans. RG&E admitted to three violations of its emergency response plans, which are approved by the state.
"It is beyond unacceptable to leave hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark for as long as these utilities did last year," Cuomo said. "This settlement makes crystal clear that utilities in New York have an obligation to prepare for severe weather and to develop robust storm response programs, and if they fail to adequately do that job we will hold them accountable and force them to change how they do business."
Michael Jamison, a spokesman for NYSEG and RG&E, said in a statement Thursday that the companies "have thoroughly reviewed our processes, identified best practices, listened to our customers, federal and state officials and municipal leaders, and implemented enhanced emergency response procedures" since the 2018 storms.
NYSEG and RG&E, Jamison explained, were the only utilities in New York that were affected by all five storms. The winter storms caused "significant damage" to the companies' infrastructure, he said. Electric delivery systems were damaged in the thunderstorm and windstorms.
The companies worked with the state Department of Public Service to reach a settlement "that is in the best interest of our customers and communities," Jamison added.
The utilities have a comprehensive resiliency plan, which includes accelerated replacement of poles with structural deficiencies, an enhanced vegetation management program to identify and remediate hazardous trees near infrastructure and upgrading distribution circuits to minimize the effects of outages.
"NYSEG and RG&E are deeply committed to providing safe, affordable and reliable energy for New Yorkers now and well into the future," Jamison said.
There are other terms of the settlement, according to Cuomo's office. NYSEG will hire 20 employees responsible for storm restoration efforts. The company will work with the state Public Service Commission to review long-term staffing needs and requirements.
NYSEG will be required to maintain at least 175 damage assessment-trained employees, the companies' emergency response organization will develop a storm response exercise program and NYSEG will retain a third-party consultant to audit storm response training and related programs.