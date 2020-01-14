One county Democratic committee won't designate candidate in CNY House race

A difference this year is one of the three candidates has Wayne County connections. Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran who now lives in Syracuse, grew up in Red Creek in eastern Wayne County. Throughout his campaign, Misso has discussed his rural roots. If he faces Katko in the general election, he believes he could win Wayne County.

Wayne County has been a Republican stronghold in past elections. But Alquist said the Democratic field has been focused on building support in the westernmost part of the district.

"They've been very generous with their time and committed to reaching out to Wayne County voters," he said.

Outside of Wayne County, Democrats in Cayuga and Oswego counties will meet Feb. 10 to designate a candidate. The Onondaga County Democratic Committee will hold its designation meeting Feb. 15.

Alquist acknowledged that other county committees can decide whether to designate a candidate, but he thinks his committee's approach is "excellent."

"I would encourage them to follow us, but I understand why they would go in a different direction," he said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

