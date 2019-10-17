Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick concluded Dustin Czarny, the county's Democratic elections commissioner, did not commit a crime when he drove for Uber and Lyft during the election board's regular office hours.
Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that Czarny will not be charged following an investigation that began when Onondaga County Comptroller Matthew Beadnell, a Republican, referred the matter to the district attorney's office.
Beadnell, who said in September that he received a tip about Czarny's Uber and Lyft driving, subpoenaed documents from the ride-sharing companies and found Czarny drove 94 hours over a three-year period for Uber and Lyft while the board's office was open.
Fitzpatrick's investigation revealed that Czarny actually drove 17 hours over a three-year period during the election board's regular business hours. For two hours of that time, Czarny was on paid sick leave from his job as elections commissioner.
Czarny, Fitzpatrick noted, admitted that he drove for the ride-share companies during business hours. He usually picked up passengers late in the day when he was on his way home from the office.
"This office has not requested, nor should we request, restitution from Mr. Czarny as no crime was committed and there is no evidence to suggest that he has not performed his job duties," Fitzpatrick said. "On the contrary, members of the Democratic Party spoken to by me indicate a favorable assessment of his job performance. I communicated with Onondaga County Democratic Chairwoman Pam Hunter a short time ago and she confirms this."
Czarny, who isn't available for interviews because he's preparing for early voting and the upcoming local elections, released a statement thanking Fitzpatrick for conducting an investigation and "uncovering the truth."
He also panned Beadnell's review, which is what led to the criminal inquiry by Fitzpatrick's office.
"Mr. Beadnell's gross exaggeration of the hours spent ridesharing, whether on purpose or through incompetence, was a direct result of him never truly investigating the matter," Czarny added. "A simple interview with me could have cleared this up." Beadnell said in September that he did not speak with Czarny while conducting his review or before he released his findings.
Czarny continued, "Mr. Beadnell had this data for months yet chose not to follow proper audit rules. He held a press conference without releasing an audit report and making this false accusation. I pride myself on the time and energy I give to this office and it is one of the great honors of my life to work for the voters of Onondaga County. The unfortunate and perhaps deliberate timing of this has made preparing for one of the most difficult elections in New York state history even harder."
Czarny's outside employment could lead to a couple of changes in Onondaga County government.
According to Fitzpatrick, Czarny submitted his county ethics disclosure form on Sept. 10. The form lists Uber and Lyft as sources of outside income. But, as Fitzpatrick explains, the form was due May 15.
The district attorney urged the county attorney to conduct strict reviews to "ensure that all required ethics disclosure forms be filed in a timely fashion."
Fitzpatrick also recommended to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon that county election commissioners should be prohibited from earning outside income during regular business hours. Election commissioners earn $98,753 annually and it's designated as a management/confidential position, according to the district attorney.