For the first time in 16 years, there is a new leader of the Cayuga County Conservative Party.
David Pappert was elected chairman at the party's reorganization meeting Wednesday. He succeeds Greg Rigby, who chaired the local Conservative Party for 16 years.
"Since 1962, the Cayuga County Conservative Party has identified, endorsed and supported candidates who cherish Conservative values and strive for smaller government, more freedom and the protection of human life and our Second Amendment rights," Pappert said. "It is an honor to follow Chairman Rigby as we continue to grow our party."
While Rigby won't be chair of the local party, he will continue to serve on the committee and remain a vice chair of the state Conservative Party.
The other officers elected at the reorganization meeting include Andrew Sheridan, who will serve as executive vice chair. Kathy Malenick was elected secretary and Richard Gagliardi will be the party's treasurer.
Dale Bush was elected at-large executive committee member and chairman of the Auburn Conservative Party. The regional directors of the party will be Thomas Ambrose, Bruce Christopher, Terry Lang, Bruce Langerlan, Cayuga County Legislator Hans Pecher and Rigby.
The Cayuga County Conservative Party was founded in 1962 — the same year the state party was established. It is the second-largest minor party ballot line in New York. As of February, there are 1,233 active Conservative Party voters in Cayuga County.