Patience and persistence: How Dan Maffei pushed Congress to create Tubman park in Auburn

When President Barack Obama signed an annual defense policy five years ago this month, it contained a provision important to Auburn: The designation of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.
A lot of people, in and out of government, received credit for the achievement. But if it wasn't for the two-year effort by former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei and his staff, it's possible that memorable moment doesn't happen in 2014.
Five years later, in his first interview with The Citizen since the passage of the legislation, Maffei shared details about his push, why it was important to him and what it took to usher the Tubman parks bill through Congress.
The introduction
Maffei was elected in 2012 to represent the redrawn 24th Congressional District, which included the city of Auburn and all of Cayuga County. Before taking office, he told The Citizen that establishing a national park honoring Tubman was a priority.
"Harriet Tubman is a national historical figure of large importance," Maffei said in December 2012. "She was a hero in the Civil War for the Union, a decorated hero. I don't think people quite realize all of the kinds of ways that Harriet Tubman really made a mark on history, generally in the United States, and of course here in central New York."
Becky Cornell, Maffei's legislative director, confirmed that was a high priority for the office. After she accepted the position, she met with Maffei to discuss his legislative goals. One of the first things he mentioned, she said, is the Tubman parks legislation.
"I started working on it even really before he was sworn in to make sure we would have it ready to go," Cornell said.
As a self-proclaimed history buff, Maffei knew about Tubman's contributions: Her role in the Underground Railroad to free slaves, the aforementioned Civil War service and, in her later years, settling in Auburn and becoming a leading figure in the women's suffrage movement.
After Tubman died in 1913, the AME Zion Church tended to her former property on South Street. In the early 2000s, a special resource study conducted by the National Park Service determined that sites relevant to Tubman's life met the "national significance, suitability, feasibility and need" to be considered for inclusion in the national park system.
The Tubman parks legislation, which would create national historical parks honoring Tubman in Auburn and Maryland, was first introduced in 2008 by U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri, a Utica Democrat who, at the time, represented Auburn and the southern half of Cayuga County.
The bills didn't advance in either house and were reintroduced in 2009. Again, there was little progress. The same was true in 2011 and 2012.
Maffei took office in January 2013. One month later, he reintroduced the Tubman parks legislation.
"Not only will the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park educate future generations of Americans about her inspiring work and contribution to our country," Maffei said in February 2013, "it will also attract countless visitors to learn central New York's rich history and help grow our economy."
Ian Phillips, an Auburn school board member and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, was Maffei's district manager and worked out of the congressman's district office in Auburn.
During the campaign and after Maffei was sworn in, Phillips recalls that the Tubman parks legislation was a priority for Maffei — and the entire staff. While there were other issues to address, Phillips said establishing a Tubman national park was the top Auburn-specific issue on their agenda.
Building support
It didn't take long for several of Maffei's colleagues to sign on as cosponsors. Within a few days of the bill's introduction, it had at least 19 cosponsors. It was an early sign that Maffei was eager to build support for the bill and get it approved by Congress.
In March 2013, Maffei spoke at a memorial service in Auburn commemorating the 100th anniversary of Tubman's passing. He provided an update on the bill and revealed that it had 26 cosponsors.
Maffei wasn't limiting his efforts to the congressional level. In April 2013, he wrote a letter to President Barack Obama inviting him to visit the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn.
By the end of May 2013, the entire 27-member New York House delegation supported the bill. The measure had more than 60 cosponsors — the most support it ever had in the House. There was bipartisan support, too. U.S. Rep. Richard Hanna, a Republican who represented Auburn and parts of Cayuga County from 2011 to 2013, was an original cosponsor. Maffei successfully lobbied five other New York Republicans to support the bill.
"Any time anybody would say, 'Why are we doing this for this Democrat?' Richard would always speak up and make sure that people knew he wanted it just as much," Maffei said.
Maffei's invitation to Obama received more attention in August of that year. That's when Obama made a two-day swing through upstate New York. After delivering a speech in Syracuse, he stayed overnight in Auburn.
There were rumors that Obama would visit the Tubman Home, but he didn't. He left the city without stopping at the historic site.
The lack of a presidential visit didn't slow the push for the Tubman parks bill. By the end of 2013, Maffei's bill had 101 cosponsors. The previous high was 54. It was evident that Maffei's campaign to build support for the bill was working.
"We always knew it would be slow progress," Maffei said. "My job was to get past that hurdle that was just so difficult to get past, which was designating it as a national park."
Patience and persistence
If 2013 was about securing support, then 2014 was about finding a way to pass the measure.
Even though it had more than 100 cosponsors and wasn't viewed by most as a controversial proposal, there were concerns. Members of Congress from the West worried about the land that would be needed for the Maryland park.
"The challenge was that particularly in the Senate, but overall the Republicans — especially out west — did not want to create national parks," Phillips recalled. "It was no problem getting cosponsors, but then when it was time to actually pass it through anything we'd get stuck.
He continued, "Dan wanted to get the money piece of it squared away at the same time, too. The hurdle wasn't money at that point. It was they don't believe in setting aside any type of public land, especially for the Maryland park. They were philosophically opposed to any new public land."
Once that was addressed, Maffei worked to add it to a larger legislative package as a vehicle to get it through the House and Senate. That was necessary because that's how Congress functions these days. It's not as simple as passing one bill in the House and Senate and having it signed by the president. It's common for legislation to be attached to larger bills.
"We thought this was done so many times," Maffei said. "We tried to get it passed as a park like any other park would be. The fact is it was as contentious (in Congress) as it is now and it was very, very rare to get anything passed by what you'd say is regular order. We just kept thinking creatively."
With so many near-misses, Maffei said those moments required two of Tubman's important traits: patience and persistence.
"She was extremely patient with everything from the government to herself to the people she was trying to rescue," Maffei said.
To get the Tubman parks legislation through Congress, Maffei persisted — and remained patient.
The final stretch
Nov. 5, 2014, could've been the end of Maffei's work on the Tubman parks bill. On that day, he lost his re-election bid to Republican challenger John Katko. It was a resounding defeat. After winning the race by six points two years earlier, he lost to Katko by 20 points.
When Maffei returned to Washington, he was a lame duck. Within days, his office was cleaned out and staffers shared a desk in the basement of a congressional office building.
In the final weeks of his two-year term, there wasn't enough time to get a lot of things done. That was especially true for Maffei, a Democrat in the Republican-controlled House. But the Tubman parks bill had made a lot of progress and he felt it was close to clearing the final hurdle.
"This was our sole focus. It was Dan's sole focus," Phillips said, who added that he communicated with Maffei and other staffers about how to get the bill through the House.
Cornell added, "Dan made it clear to me that he still wanted 100 percent focus on passing the Tubman bill. That became my one singular job after (the election). We continued working as if nothing had changed."
Before the election, there was movement on a possible vehicle for the Tubman parks legislation. Congress was in the process of finalizing the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual bill that sets defense spending priorities for the year. Maffei wrote a letter to leaders of the House Armed Services Committee requesting them to include the Tubman parks bill in the NDAA.
After weeks of advocacy, Maffei received good news in early December: The bill's language was added to the NDAA. He said it helped that a Republican had included language in the defense measure to establish the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
"We just said fair is fair," Maffei recalled. "This one had such broad bipartisan support."
The defense policy still needed to be approved by Congress. When asked if he had any doubt that the Tubman parks would be omitted from the NDAA, Maffei responded: "Right up to the end."
"You just never know," he said. "I was very concerned it would get stripped from the bill or something along those lines."
The language remained in the bill. On Dec. 4, 2014, the House passed the NDAA with the provision to create national historical parks in Auburn and Maryland to honor Tubman. A week later, the Senate passed the bill.
Less than a week before Christmas, President Obama signed the defense bill. It was official: There would be a Tubman national park in Auburn.
"When I'm asked 'What was your number one accomplishment in Congress?' I think about it. I'll usually mention the health care bill or some of the stuff I did on the armed services committee in terms of the national (issues)," Maffei said. "In terms of the local area and history generally, recognizing Harriet Tubman was a huge, huge thing. I was the lead sponsor and did most of the collecting of the sponsors. What a team effort it was."
Harriet Tubman Home President and CEO Karen Hill said Maffei was critical in getting the Tubman parks bill through Congress.
"First of all, he was an advocate for Tubman and the Harriet Tubman Home," Hill said. "Secondly, he was well-respected on the Hill. He was well known and that really helped us. He was able to work across the aisle and all that was extremely helpful."
Reflections
Cornell and Phillips worked on the bill from different perspectives. Cornell, as Maffei's legislative director, secured cosponsors and helped educate members of Congress about the legislation. Phillips was based in Auburn, so he spent time meeting with local leaders and stakeholders about the proposal.
For Cornell, an upstate New York native, the successful legislative effort is a career highlight.
"To have played a role in ensuring Harriet Tubman gets her home recognized and protected and made accessible for generations to come is so meaningful to me," she said.
As an Auburn native, Phillips grew up learning about Tubman. He describes her as "a real hero" in his life. He believes it's a source of pride to hail from the city where Tubman chose to settle in the latter part of her life.
Before he worked for Maffei, Phillips taught for three years in Detroit. Many of his students were people of color and he would tell them about his hometown's connection to Tubman.
"I think that it's part of the spirit of our community to have this courageous, tough fighter as the most famous figure from our town," he said. "It feels good to lift her up and know she should be a symbol for the nation, not just kids from Auburn."
While Maffei spearheaded the legislative push, he doesn't take full credit for its success. He lauded his staff's work over the two years it took to pass the bill. He praised the AME Zion Church for preserving Tubman's property. He believes his successor, U.S. Rep. John Katko, has done a great job in supporting the development of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.
Maffei, who now lives in the Washington, D.C., area and is a member of the Federal Maritime Commission, doesn't miss being in Congress. "I'm not really a very good partisan," he said. But what he does miss is central New York's history and the Tubman sites in Auburn.
His role in the establishment of the Tubman park has been largely forgotten. He revealed that he hasn't been invited to Tubman-related events in Auburn or in Washington. When the Department of the Interior formally established the park in January 2017, he wasn't in attendance.
Regarding future events, he said he would "love to be invited."
Maffei understands that while his contributions to the park's development are significant, it's far from a finished product. The formal establishment nearly three years ago was an important step. Since then, the Harriet Tubman Home and National Park Service have been discussing an agreement to jointly manage the South Street property where Tubman's former residence and the Home for the Aged are located.
Both sides say there are ongoing conversations, but there's no specific timeline for when it will be finalized. Hill recently told The Citizen that she hopes it will be finished by the end of 2020.
"Getting it through (Congress), in many ways, it was the end of the beginning," Maffei said. "The struggle to honor Harriet Tubman in Auburn goes on. Getting it as a national park was the end of the first chapter."