New York voters support the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and believe Congress should impeach and remove him from office, according to a new Siena College poll.
The survey of 742 registered voters in New York found 55% support Congress impeaching and removing Trump as president. That includes 79% of Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 49% of independents.
Thirty-eight percent of voters oppose impeaching and removing Trump, including 81% of Republicans, 13% of Democrats and 47% of independents.
The poll also found that 60% of respondents believe Trump has engaged in conduct that warrants an impeachment inquiry. Like the impeachment and removal question, it's largely split along party lines. Eighty-four percent of Democrats and 17% of Republicans agree that Trump has done something that warrants an investigation. Most Republicans — 76% and 12% of Democrats say he hasn't done anything worthy of such an inquiry.
However, most independents — 58% — say he has done something that warrants an impeachment inquiry by Congress.
There is more slightly more agreement among Democrats and Republican voters about whether the House of Representatives is justified to conduct an impeachment inquiry of Trump related to his requests for help from Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic candidate for president.
Trump is accused of seeking foreign help in an election, which is illegal, and withholding military aid from Ukraine in an effort to encourage them to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had business dealings in the country.
The House launched an impeachment inquiry in September. Many congressional Democrats support the investigation, but Republicans aren't on board.
According to the Siena poll, 62% of voters — 83% of Democrats, 26% of Republicans and 57% of independents — say the House is justified to conduct an impeachment investigation. Thirty-four percent of voters, including 72% of Republicans, 12% of Democrats and 39% of independents, say the House isn't justified.
Siena pollster Steve Greenberg noted that independents agreed with Democratic voters on some of the questions, but not on the biggest one.
"[W]hile the partisans are squarely in their respective corners, independents look more like Democrats on the investigation and actions taken by the president, but independents are not yet convinced that impeachment is the way to proceed," Greenberg said.
Two presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have been impeached by the House of Representatives. Both faced trials in the U.S. Senate, but they weren't convicted. A conviction would lead to automatic removal from office.