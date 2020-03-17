Remembering Richard Hanna — and the best thing he ever did

The last time I spoke to Richard Hanna, he asked me a question.

"How is the son doing?"

He had done this before and I had to remind him that, for now, I don't have any children. I suspected he knew that and was really using this as a teachable moment — that I shouldn't wait until later in life to have children like he did.

Richard felt strongly about that in my conversations with him over the years. He told me being a father was "the best thing I've ever done." And when you consider how he spent his 69 years on Earth, that's quite a thing for him to say.

We lost Richard on Sunday. I have been covering the coronavirus story almost nonstop for several days. News of his passing stunned me. I immediately thought of his wife, Kim, and their two children, Emerson and Grace. They were his world.

Richard's story is remarkable. When he was young, his father died. He stepped up and was the provider for his mother and four sisters. He went to college, then returned to upstate New York to start a construction company. Hanna Construction was a successful venture. He became a millionaire.