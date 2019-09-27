U.S. Rep. John Katko believes the fix is in and House Democrats have already decided the outcome of their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
During a phone interview with The Citizen Friday afternoon, Katko, R-Camillus, repeated his opposition to the impeachment proceedings and disputed Democratic claims that the president's conduct during a call with Ukraine's president warrants criminal charges.
The allegations against Trump stem from his phone conversation in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A whistleblower submitted a complaint to the Intelligence Community's inspector general. An unclassified version of the complaint was provided to Congress this week and the White House released a memo summarizing the call.
While the whistleblower didn't witness the call, the details they received from multiple sources that were included in the complaint align with the White House's summary. During the call, Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic candidate for president, and Biden's son, Hunter, who formerly served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Democrats argue that Trump abused his power and may have violated laws by soliciting foreign help in a campaign. But after reviewing the memo released by the White House and the whistleblower's complaint, Katko doesn't think the president's actions are impeachable.
Regarding Trump's comments on the call and other details provided in the whistleblower's complaint, Katko said the president "has a very different style than I do" and he wouldn't have engaged in a conversation like Trump did with the Ukrainian president. He didn't specify what he viewed as problematic with Trump's approach.
"But right now, it just doesn't warrant an impeachment," Katko continued. "There's no indication of a clear cut crime here. Let's not forget we're talking about taking out the president of the United States of America, which has never been done before. You better have better evidence than you have right now to do that."
Katko, who criticized the Democrats' impeachment inquiry as a "dramatic overstep" earlier this week, thinks Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to initiate the proceedings to satisfy those on the left who have been calling for Trump's impeachment since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
For nearly two years, Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice. After Mueller released his report, Trump — who continues to call the investigation a "witch hunt" — declared that it found "no collusion" and "no obstruction."
What Mueller's report actually found is that there wasn't enough evidence to conclude whether there was a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign. The report also detailed 10 episodes in which Trump may have obstructed justice, but Mueller — citing Department of Justice regulations regarding the prosecution of a sitting president — didn't reach a conclusion on whether the president committed obstruction.
Several Democrats argued that the Mueller report should lead to an impeachment inquiry of Trump, but House leadership resisted — until this week. A report that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate the Bidens led to growing calls for an inquiry. Pelosi announced that the House would commence impeachment proceedings.
"There's no question they are rushing to impeachment, no matter what the evidence says," Katko said.
He noted that it was the first time in history that the House launched an impeachment inquiry without a floor vote. In 1998, the House voted on a resolution that started impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton. Clinton was impeached two months later.
Katko and other House Republicans think the House should vote on a resolution to initiate the impeachment proceedings. He claimed Democrats "stymied our attempts to have this brought up for a vote" this week.
But the central New York Republican's main concern is the long list of issues he feels will be overlooked if the impeachment process continues.
"We have Lake Ontario issues, you got heroin issues, you got all kinds of stuff going on that needs to be addressed. Infrastructure, prescription drug prices. None of that is going to get done," he said. "Everything is going to grind to a halt while this gets hashed out."
Katko said he's committed to working with Democrats on legislative issues. On Thursday, the House passed a bill he authored to improve TSA PreCheck and other trusted traveler programs. The legislation had bipartisan support in the House and was cosponsored by three Democrats.
Another bill could receive consideration by the full House. A cybersecurity bill he sponsored passed out of committee this week, he said.
"I'm still getting stuff done and still working in a bipartisan manner despite all this," Katko added. "But it's going to get tougher and tougher to do that with this impeachment process going forward."