U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to ensure suicide crisis centers have the funding necessary to address increased call volume that's expected over the next few years.
Katko, R-Camillus, visited Contact Community Services in DeWitt to announce he's introduced a bill to support suicide crisis centers in central New York and across the country.
The bill's primary goal is to increase funding for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline — a network of more than 100 crisis centers in the U.S. — from $12 million to $50 million.
The proposed 316% increase in funding would help centers like Contact Community Services. According to Katko's office, the DeWitt facility receives stipends of $1,500 to $2,500. But those amounts aren't enough to handle calls coming into the center.
"Increasing funding will make a tremendous impact on our local call center and in the central New York community," said Cheryl Giarrusso, director of crisis intervention services at Contact Community Services.
Katko's bill also seeks administrative improvements to crisis centers. He wants to require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan to eliminate call wait times, follow up with callers, ensure resources are being provided to those in need and establish guidelines for testing the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Other provisions in the legislation include mandating more coordination and data sharing between the network and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the creation of a pilot program to research suicide prevention technology.
Katko also wants the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Health and Human Services to study the plan adopted by the agency and report the findings to Congress.
Contact Community Services and other crisis centers, Katko said, help prevent suicide and provide needed counseling services. But they are operating on tight budgets.
"We need to support these organizations, and my bipartisan legislation does this both by bolstering funding and implementing programming to eliminate wait times, ensure those seeking assistance receive follow up and make sure resources are available to friends and family members of those in crisis," he said.
Katko introduced the bill in the final week of September, which is National Suicide Awareness Month. The legislation has two cosponsors: U.S. Reps. Donald Beyer and Grace Napolitano, both Democrats.
Beyer and Katko co-chair the House Suicide Prevention Task Force. Katko and Napolitano co-chair the Mental Health Caucus.
Early in his congressional term, Katko launched a task force to examine youth mental health services in central New York. A product of the task force's work was the establishment of an adolescent mental health facility at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
"Suicide has affected far too many families in our community and nationwide — and we have tremendous work to do to combat the prevalence of suicide and reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health care," Katko said. "I remain committed to addressing this issue in Congress."