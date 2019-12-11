U.S. Rep. John Katko hasn't revealed how he'll vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, but it will be, politically, the most difficult decision he's had to make in three terms in Congress.
If Katko, R-Camillus, votes for impeachment, he may win over some moderate Democrats and independents — groups that have helped elect him in the past — who think Trump should be held accountable. But he would risk angering the GOP base — his main source of support and a collective he can't lose in a bid for a fourth term.
If Katko voted against impeachment, that will please the Republican base in his district. But he'll provide ammunition to Democrats in the district who believe he should break with his party and support impeachment.
There are a few reasons Katko is one vote to watch as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against Trump.
In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the 24th Congressional District by about four percentage points. Four years prior, Barack Obama won re-election by a 16-point margin in the district.
Katko is one of two Republicans — Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania is the other — who represent a district won by Clinton in 2016. There were more, but they lost re-election in 2018. Katko was one of the only success stories of the '18 cycle.
Democrats have a larger enrollment edge than they did in 2014 — the year Katko was first elected to Congress. According to the state Board of Elections, there were 141,040 active Democratic voters and 139,028 active GOP voters in November 2014. As of November 2019, there are 151,926 active Democrats and 138,997 active GOP voters.
Katko was able to overcome the Democrats' growing enrollment edge in 2018, but the gap has widened in the last year.
Since he was elected five years ago, Katko has been watched closely by those on the left and right. He has split with his party on several key votes, including bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act and legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Unlike a vast majority of Republicans, Katko has a tendency to break with the GOP when he feels it's right. That might score him points with some Democrats and independents, but it leads to criticism from Republicans, especially the conservative wing that feels he should be voting in lockstep with the party.
That pressure has increased in the Trump era. Katko didn't vote for Trump in 2016 — he cast a write-in vote for then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — but has established a solid working relationship with members of the administration. Vice President Mike Pence visited central New York in 2018 for a Katko fundraiser and event at Nucor Steel in Auburn. Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, made a trip to Syracuse for an education roundtable with Katko.
This year, Ben Carson — Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development — accepted an invitation from Katko to come to Syracuse and discuss efforts to address lead poisoning.
Despite his appearances with Trump administration officials, it's unlikely you'll see Katko standing with Trump at a rally anytime soon.
Katko knows the district. He knows he can't win with a lot of Democrats because they support impeachment. The biggest test is within his own party.
In 2016, the 24th district was one of the few in New York Trump didn't sweep in the presidential primary. If he secured more than 50% of the vote, he would've swept the three delegates available from the district.
Trump received 48% of the vote in the 24th district. John Kasich netted 33% — enough to grab a delegate. Trump drew a big crowd when he visited Syracuse nearly four years ago, but it's easy to forget that Kasich had nearly 1,000 people attend a town hall meeting at Le Moyne College.
One of Kasich's biggest central New York supporters was former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh — a moderate Republican who Katko has tried to model himself after.
There is a small number of Republicans who support impeachment, and some of them may be in the 24th. But it's clear, in central New York, the party has largely unified behind Trump.
If Katko were to vote for even one of the two articles of an impeachment — the articles are considered in separate votes — he would likely face criticism from members of his own party. The threat of a GOP primary is real. He could risk losing key minor party endorsements, namely the Conservative Party.
Katko is a top Democratic target in 2020. Democrats want to regain the seat they last won in 2012. A lot of money will be spent attempting to unseat the Camillus Republican.
But as he considers whether to support or oppose impeachment, it's the pressure that he faces from the right — not the left — that may affect his decision.