U.S. Rep. John Katko on Tuesday criticized House Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for launching an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump "without waiting for the facts."
Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced the House would open an impeachment inquiry after Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival — former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate — and withholding military aid before a conversation with the Ukrainian president.
A whistleblower filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General and media reports have detailed Trump's conduct. The whistleblower, according to reports, is cooperating with congressional committees investigating the incident.
Trump has said he will release the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president. He hasn't said whether he'll allow the release of the whistleblower's complaint to Congress.
Katko, R-Camillus, is a former federal prosecutor. In a statement Tuesday, he said he supports "following the facts, wherever they lead."
"The full facts surrounding the president's conversation with the Ukrainian president need to come out," he added. "The abrupt decision by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings without waiting for the facts is a dramatic overstep."
Katko's stance is in line with what many Republicans have said before and after Pelosi's announcement. Another upstate Republican, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, said she supports Trump's decision to release the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president. She noted that she does not support impeaching the president.
A growing number of Democrats, particularly those who were undecided after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference and whether Trump committed obstruction of justice, are now supportive of impeachment proceedings.
The three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — vying to challenge Katko in 2020 agree with the House Democrats' decision to launch an impeachment inquiry.
Pelosi said Tuesday that six House committees will be involved in the inquiry. The House will vote on articles of impeachment, with a simple majority required to impeach the president.
The trial would occur in the Senate, where a two-thirds supermajority is needed for a conviction.
Two presidents have been impeached by the House: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. The Senate hasn't convicted a president and removed them from office.