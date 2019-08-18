Last week, I wrote a story for The Citizen about the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's latest claim that Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko may not run for re-election. In a radio interview after the story's publication, Katko called it a "non-story."
The famous quote goes, "There are two sides to every story and the truth lies somewhere in the middle." On one side, we have Katko's nothing-to-see-here declaration. On the other, Democrats believe the incumbent Republican could bow out and avoid a tough re-election fight.
Katko says he's running for re-election. He made that announcement in July after raising more than $521,000 in the second quarter — his second-best fundraising quarter ever and tops in a non-election year. From Katko's perspective, that's enough. Everything else is hogwash.
Perhaps he's right! But there have been elected officials in Katko's position who say one thing and, later, do another. That's one reason why the story I wrote last week was necessary. While it apparently led to people asking Katko whether he's running again, it also served as a way for us (read: me) to report the facts.
The facts:
• Katko is running for re-election. That was in the story. It's even alluded to in the headline — "Democrats think Rep. John Katko will retire, despite 2020 plans" — that appeared on auburnpub.com. Democrats can say what they want, but unless Katko changes his mind he's running for a fourth term. He's raising money like a candidate who is taking his re-election seriously, not someone who is biding time before dropping a bombshell.
• There is speculation about Katko's future, even though he has made his 2020 plans known. Katko isn't the only Republican who is the subject of these retirement claims. With other House GOP members opting to not seek re-election next year, Katko's name comes up because of a few factors. (More on that later.)
• Republicans think Democrats want Katko to bow out because, as National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams said last week, "the only way they'd have a chance at winning this seat is if John Katko retired." It was a strong response from the House GOP's political arm, but it's based on electoral history.
Katko won his first two elections in the 24th district by at least 20 points. Last year, he faced his toughest re-election campaign yet and won by five points. He won despite Democratic wins in House races across the country. NY-24 was one of the few bright spots for the GOP.
Why is Katko's name mentioned? Republicans are in the minority. If you're with the minority party and have a tough re-election fight ahead of you, there's a strong likelihood there will be speculation about your future. This is based on what's happened with other representatives who found themselves in a similar position. Either they will stay and fight, or they will pursue a new opportunity.
There are factoids national publications like to mention when reporting on this race that lead to questions about Katko's future. A popular tidbit: Katko is one of two Republicans representing a district won by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. (U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, is the other.)
It's true that Clinton won the 24th district by nearly four percentage points in 2016. But what's overlooked is Katko outperformed Clinton and, obviously, then-Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump. He won his race by more than 21 points against Democratic challenger Colleen Deacon. Observers felt Democrats would have a stronger showing in 2016 than they did in 2014 because it would be a presidential election year. Katko proved them wrong.
A final key point: Democrats have a growing enrollment advantage in the 24th district. When Katko was first elected to Congress in November 2014, there were 141,040 active Democratic voters and 139,028 active Republicans. More than four years later, there are 149,332 active Democrats and 139,283 active GOP voters, according to the state Board of Elections. Most of those new voters live in Onondaga County — a county Katko lost for the first time in 2018.
Yes, Katko says he's running for re-election. His fundraising performance is that of someone committed to winning another term. Democrats have him on a "retirement watch list," but that appears to be nothing more than wishful thinking.
However, there are reasons why Katko is the subject of these retirement stories. Democrats are targeting him in 2020. Millions will be spent trying to unseat him. There are more Democratic voters than there were five years ago. And in a presidential election year, Democrats expect to have an advantage.
For those reasons, the story last week is a story. It may not be the one Katko would like to see, but it's certainly not the story Democrats want either.