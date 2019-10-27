The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization, is an "unprecedented victory," U.S. Rep. John Katko said Sunday.
President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by U.S. special forces. The terrorist leader was killed at a compound in northern Syria.
Katko, R-Camillus, praised Trump for authorizing the raid and military and intelligence officials for planning the operation.
"The elimination of al-Baghdadi has dealt a serious blow to ISIS," Katko said. "Still, we must be vigilant in our work to eliminate this organization, which remains a pressing threat to our homeland security."
Al-Baghdadi led the terrorist group al-Qaeda in Iraq before launching the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The organization planned or inspired several attacks against the U.S. and European allies.
In the U.S., the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Orlando nightclub shooting, which killed 49 people and injured 53 others, and the San Bernardino shootings, which killed 14 and injured 24 people.
Katko has been focused on the Islamic State threat throughout his tenure in Congress. He led a task force that examined foreign fighter travel and threats posed to the U.S. The task force issued a report, which outlined key findings and made recommendations to Congress on how to address the threat of foreign fighters.
"There remain approximately 10,000 ISIS fighters in the Syria and Iraq region, and we can expect them to continue planning attacks and seeking footholds in new territory," Katko said. "As a leader on the House Homeland Security Committee, I am committed to continuing our work across party lines to keep this country safe."