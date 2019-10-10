With a growing number of cybersecurity jobs available, U.S. Rep. John Katko is raising awareness about the potential career path for central New York students.
Katko, R-Camillus, on Wednesday held a roundtable discussion at Le Moyne College that focused on ways to encourage more young people to pursue careers in cybersecurity-related fields.
There are more than 300,000 cybersecurity jobs available, Katko said. That number is expected to grow to over 1 million in the next couple of years.
But there's a lack of skilled workers available to take these jobs. The purpose of the roundtable, Katko told The Citizen, was to discuss possible solutions to the workforce shortage.
Two companies — IBM and Salesforce — sent representatives to the meeting. Officials from central New York colleges, universities and high schools attended Katko's roundtable.
The selection of the host site — Le Moyne — is significant because the Syracuse-area college established a cybersecurity bachelor's degree program.
While other upstate New York colleges and universities offer cybersecurity degree programs, Katko said the dialogue about cybersecurity as a potential career path needs to begin at a younger age.
"We need to introduce children to cybersecurity issues when they're young — in elementary schools on up," Katko said. He added that it was important to not only make them aware that cybersecurity issues exist, but to understand there are career opportunities in the field.
To boost cybersecurity education programs in elementary and high schools, Katko wants to establish a federal grant program. He will introduce a bill next week that would set up the grant program to provide funds for cybersecurity education in schools.
Another bill sponsored by Katko that's making its way through Congress would establish a cybersecurity advisory committee within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The measure has been approved by the House Homeland Security Committee and Katko hopes it will be passed by the House.
The event Wednesday was the second cybersecurity-themed roundtable discussion Katko has held in the last two months. In August, he had a meeting on cybersecurity issues affecting local governments and school districts.
The first roundtable, Katko said, established that cybersecurity threats are among the biggest national security threats facing the country.
"It's one of my highest priorities now in Congress because I realize how important this issue is," said Katko, who serves as ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation.