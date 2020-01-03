U.S. Rep. John Katko is joining other Republican members of Congress in defending the United States' drone strike that killed Qassam Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander, in Iraq.
The strike occurred near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani has been described as one of Iran's most powerful figures and led the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, a unit responsible for special military and clandestine operations.
President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani. Iran vowed to retaliate after the death of its top military leader.
Katko, R-Camillus, believes Trump was right to order the attack against Soleimani, whom he described as a "longtime Iranian terrorist leader." The United States' actions, Katko added, "were necessary and justified."
"For years, Soleimani has fueled much of the conflict in the Middle East," he said. "He is responsible for the deaths of countless soldiers and Americans and behind the recent assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with imminent plans of future attacks in the region."
Soleimani was one of several Iranian officials that faced U.S. sanctions due to connections to terrorist organizations. The Quds Force was identified as a terrorist organization by the State Department in 2007. The department made that designation, according to a news release, because the unit provided material support to several terrorist groups, including the Taliban in Afghanistan, Hezbollah in Lebanon and a few Palestinian-linked groups, namely Hamas.
U.S. officials believe Soleimani played a role in the deaths of American soldiers during the Iraq war by providing assistance to insurgents. And the Department of Defense claimed it was Soleimani who approved the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week.
With Iran threatening retaliation, U.S. officials advised Americans to leave Iraq. They're preparing for cyberattacks and terrorist attacks by Iran-linked groups.
Katko said the U.S. must be prepared for Iran's response.
"We need a decisive strategy and, as a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize that we must be diligent in our efforts to bolster counterterrorism," Katko said. "We must remain focused on keeping this country safe from retaliation — not only on the ground in the Middle East and here at home, but from potential cyberattacks against our nation."