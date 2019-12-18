Calling it an "extraordinarily divisive moment," U.S. Rep. John Katko voted against impeaching President Donald Trump Wednesday evening.
The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — by party-line votes. Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, joining Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.
Katko, R-Camillus, said last week that he would oppose the articles of impeachment. After the vote, he expressed disappointment with the actions taken by House Democrats.
"I have always taken my commitment to bipartisan and independence seriously," he said in a statement. "I have not been shy about breaking with the president on major policy issues. But, our founding fathers designed impeachment to be used only in extreme cases, and set a high bar to ensure this process was not abused, or used in a partisan manner.
Katko continued, "The president's behavior was wrong, but the evidence presented does not meet the high bar articulated for impeachment."
The House launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. During the call, Trump urged Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
To pressure Ukraine to initiate an investigation, Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid. The aid was eventually released, but that didn't occur until after the hold became public.
The abuse of power impeachment article against Trump accuses him of soliciting foreign interference in an election. The second article, obstruction of Congress, stems from Trump's actions to prevent the White House and federal agencies from responding to congressional subpoenas.
Democrats and Republicans sparred during a six-hour debate on the House floor. One after another, Republicans spoke in support of the president and criticized Democrats for a "partisan" impeachment process. Democrats argued that Trump abused his power by seeking foreign help in a presidential election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic majority would be "derelict in our duty" if they didn't impeach the president.
"He gave us no choice," she added.
While most Republicans were more forceful in their denunciations of the impeachment articles, Katko has said that he believes Trump's conduct was inappropriate and wrong. He told reporters Monday that Trump "should've been more disciplined" on the call with the Ukrainian leader.
But one of Katko's chief complaints about the impeachment inquiry is that, in his view, it prevented Congress from working on other subjects. Since the process began in September, the House has passed several measures unrelated to the probe.
In the last couple of weeks, the House passed the annual defense policy bill and a $1.4 trillion spending bill. However, Katko believes there's more work to do on other topics.
"With this process behind us, we must address the issues that have been neglected: growing our economy and passing a trade deal with Canada and Mexico, bolstering cybersecurity, giving to the opioid and mental health crises in our community and addressing high water levels," Katko said. "It is far past time to get to work."