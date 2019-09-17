U.S. Rep. John Katko will have a seat at the table as Congress aims for an agreement on the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
Katko, R-Camillus, has been named an outside conferee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He was the lone Republican member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee selected to help negotiate the final defense policy measure.
There is one other New York Republican who has been named to the conference committee. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, will be a conferee.
"With the following House Republicans at the helm, I am confident the House and Senate will come together to find compromise on such an incredibly important bill, one that will help deliver the Department of Defense the resources and capabilities it needs to carry out its mission of defending the United States and our national security interests around the globe," McCarthy, R-California, said.
The NDAA is an annual bill that traditionally receives bipartisan support in Congress. The Democratic-led House passed its version along party lines, while there was a bipartisan supermajority that supported the Senate bill.
One of the main differences the House and Senate will need to resolve is diverting military construction funds to build the border wall. The construction of a wall along the southern border is one of President Donald Trump's top priorities. The Trump administration has transferred $3.6 billion from military construction projects to build the barrier.
House Democrats want to prevent future transfers, while Senate Republicans oppose the proposal.
Congressional leaders hope to pass the NDAA by the end of the year.