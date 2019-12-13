U.S. Rep. John Katko revealed Friday he will vote against impeaching President Donald Trump when the House of Representatives considers the articles next week.
"After thoroughly studying the arguments for and against impeachment, I have come to the inescapable conclusion that, while I believe some of the president's actions were wrong and inappropriate, they do not rise to the level of an impeachable offense," Katko, R-Camillus, said.
Katko released a statement after the House Judiciary Committee advanced two articles of impeachment against Trump. The articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The abuse of power charge stems from Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, by withholding military aid to the country. Democrats believe Trump abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in a U.S. presidential election.
During the nearly three-month impeachment inquiry, several witnesses testified that they had concerns with the president's conduct. While all acknowledged the aid was eventually released after it was reported that Ukraine didn't receive its security assistance, many thought it was inappropriate for the president to seek Ukraine's help in a political matter.
Gordon Sondland, who was nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to the European Union, described the Trump-Ukraine affair as a "quid pro quo."
But Katko has been skeptical of the impeachment inquiry since it began in September. Shortly after the process commenced, he accused Democrats of rushing to impeach Trump.
As the inquiry continued, he raised doubts about the strength of the Democrats' impeachment case. He repeatedly said that while he thought some of the president's actions were wrong, he didn't believe Trump committed impeachable offenses.
In November, Katko repeated his criticisms of the inquiry. But he told reporters he hadn't reached a conclusion on how he would vote.
On Friday, Katko — a former federal prosecutor — shared his conclusion. He said he approached the impeachment process "with an opened mind" and "relied heavily" on his experience as a prosecutor. He said he reviewed the available evidence, reports and witness testimony. He also read the articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats.
"Never in the history of our country have we impeached a president without articulating specific crimes," Katko said. "I firmly believe doing so now would set a dangerous precedent. For these reasons, I will be voting 'no' on the articles of impeachment before the House next week."
The House will consider the articles next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Friday. Both articles are expected to pass, which would make Trump the third president to be impeached. The others are Andrew Johnson, who was impeached in 1868, and Bill Clinton, who was impeached on two of four articles in 1998.
The Senate will hold a trial to determine whether to convict and remove Trump from office. With Republicans controlling the Senate, a conviction is unlikely. Two-thirds of the Senate must vote to remove a president from office.
While the House's work on impeachment is nearly finished, Katko hopes other issues will be addressed. He urged his colleagues to "put down the swords and work across party lines to find common ground on issues that matter," including the economy, public safety and combatting the opioid crisis.
"This is why central New York sent me to Congress, and where my focus remains," he said.
