U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is doing OK after he collapsed at the Capitol Thursday.
Reed, R-Corning, said in a statement Friday that he was evaluated by doctors at George Washington University Hospital and learned that he had a "previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia."
"I look forward to returning to work Monday," he said.
Reed's collapse occurred in the Capitol Rotunda before he was scheduled to appear on Fox News. He fell and was briefly unconscious as Capitol Police officers and paramedics came to render aid.
You have free articles remaining.
He was alert as he left the Capitol for the hospital. He was treated and released Thursday.
It's not the first health scare for Reed, a former Corning mayor who was elected to Congress in 2010. Shortly after that election, he was treated for a pulmonary embolism. His swearing-in ceremony was delayed, but he eventually took the oath on his birthday, Nov. 18, 2010.
Reed, 47, won re-election in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. He represents the 23rd Congressional District, which covers all or parts of 11 counties. The district includes all of Seneca and Tompkins counties in the Finger Lakes region and extends to Lake Erie in western New York.