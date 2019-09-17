A New York think tank is suggesting a way school districts could raise money: Selling advertisements and naming rights for athletic facilities.
The Empire Center for Public Policy released a 10-page report detailing the potential benefits and the legal hurdles school districts could face if they pursue commercial advertising agreements.
A section in the state Constitution has been interpreted as a prohibition on local governments and school districts selling advertisements. There are also Board of Regents regulations that prohibit advertisements on athletic facilities and school buses.
While advertisements on school buses or event sponsorships could generate revenue, selling naming rights for athletic facilities could be more lucrative for districts. The Empire Center cites numerous examples of school districts in other states that have sold naming rights for football stadiums and other complexes.
One example is Peters Township High School, a Pittsburgh-area school, that sold the naming rights to its stadium to Quadrant Biosciences, a Syracuse-based company. The company agreed to pay $10,000 annually over a three-year period, according to the report.
Peters Township also sold naming rights for its gymnasium to a health care network, which agreed to pay $15,000 annually over six years.
In Texas, a Dallas-area school district entered into a naming rights agreement with a local hospital that will pay $2.5 million over 10 years.
The Empire Center's report outlines recommendations for allowing school districts to enter into commercial advertising agreements. The suggestions include state lawmakers passing legislation to allow "certain commercial activity," such as commercial advertisements, event sponsorships and naming rights deals for athletic facilities.
The center also recommended lawmakers repeal state and New York City prohibitions on school bus advertisements. They also believe the state Legislature should give authority to local school boards to make decisions regarding commercial advertising.
Al Marlin, a spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association said they don't have an official position on whether schools should be permitted to sell commercial advertising or naming rights for athletic facilities. Marlin added that they haven't "pursued any changes in the law recently."
But Peter Murphy, who authored the report for the Empire Center, believes school districts should have the option to decide whether to sell commercial advertising.
"The dollars involved will look small in the context of a typical district's total annual budget," he wrote. "But giving schools discretion to pursue advertising and naming rights deals is a way of making sure every dollar counts."