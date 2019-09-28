For Greg Rigby, his 16-year tenure as chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party isn't about what he did. It's about what other people did to grow the party.
More than a week ago, the party held its reorganization meeting and Rigby didn't seek re-election. David Pappert will succeed him as the party's leader, and Rigby will continue to serve as vice chair of the state Conservative Party.
The decision to step aside ends one of Rigby's longest affiliations, as he called it. He's been married for nearly 40 years and was part owner of an internet service provider for a quarter-century.
Rigby's path to the top of the Cayuga County Conservative Party began when he registered to vote. He doesn't remember if he registered after his 18th birthday or if it was a year or two later, but when he registered he enrolled with the Conservative Party.
After he left Kodak in June 2002, Jim Brewster urged him to consider taking on a bigger role with the party. Rigby became its chairman in 2003 — and ran for mayor of Auburn.
Rigby was one of four candidates in the Auburn mayoral race that year. One of his memories is captured in an image that ran in The Citizen and republished with this story. He had both of his arms in casts after breaking his wrists in a motorcycle crash. The accident didn't slow him down. He continued to campaign and attended Cayuga County Legislator Peter Tortorici's fundraiser.
The Citizen's editorial board endorsed Rigby. But the boost from the newspaper wasn't enough. The race ended with Tim Lattimore, a Republican, winning the election. Rigby, the Conservative Party's candidate, finished second. He acknowledged that Lattimore beat him by a decent margin — nearly 800 votes — but he also noted that he received 1,000 more votes than Chuck Mason, the Democratic nominee.
"What I take from that is all politics is local and as long as you have a message that can be delivered and resonates with the voters, you have a chance," Rigby said in a phone interview.
Since that campaign, Rigby's main focus has been helping candidates and building the committee. What sets the Conservative Party apart, he says, is that it's "run on a philosophy." The Democratic and Republican parties tend to be big tents with lots of different views represented.
The Conservative Party is different.
"We, on the other hand, look to see what people believe in, what they're going to say versus what they're going to do," Rigby said. "Based on what they do, we make sure it backs up what they said they were going to do."
That commitment to ideas seems to help ensure greater participation at the committee level. That's one reason Rigby is reluctant to accept all the credit for his 16-year tenure as chair. He praised the committee for being active — he said several members regularly help out, which is a reflection of their dedication.
He singled out a handful of people who contributed a lot to the local Conservative Party. The late Carol Stevens was a longtime member. Tom Lennox, who died last summer, was "a character larger than life," Rigby said. Jack Cameron, a lifelong Conservative Party member, died in 2017. Rigby said Cameron, whose parents owned Cameron's Bakery on Grant Avenue, was a believer in zero-based budgeting — a concept used by David Schenck in the town of Springport.
"All of these people played a critical role in what's happened in Cayuga County along the way," Rigby said.
He will remain active with the state party. He intends to maintain that role "as long as I live in New York state or until they throw me out, whichever happens first."
Rigby will continue to serve on the local committee, too. He's excited to see the direction of the party under Pappert.
"David will be excellent chairman," Rigby said. "(He) has the right attitude about things. I look for good things out of David. Where I helped advanced things a little bit in Cayuga County, I think David will make them soar."