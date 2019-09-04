Bill Reilich is a critic of Plan 2014 and how Lake Ontario water levels have been managed. Now, the Greece town supervisor will have a say in the process.
The International Joint Commission announced Tuesday that Reilich has been appointed to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board. The board is tasked with regulating lake and river water levels in accordance with Plan 2014, a water regulatory strategy that was adopted in late 2016.
Reilich is one of two local officials from the U.S. and Canada who will join the board. The IJC announced in July that it would expand the board to include representation from communities affected by flooding.
The appointment of the Canadian member will be made in the near future, according to the commission.
In a statement, the IJC reiterated its belief that adding the local members "would be helpful to complement the existing membership of the (International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board) and, in particular, assist in their efforts to document the human and social impacts of recent flooding at the local and municipal levels in order to enrich the board's discussions and decisions."
Reilich's appointment was supported by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, who represents Monroe County in Congress.
Greece has been one of several municipalities along the Lake Ontario shoreline affected by high water levels. Flooding in 2017 caused millions in damages and President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for eight counties, including Cayuga and Monroe, along the lake.
This year, flooding occurred again. Lake Ontario water levels reached a new high and Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.
While the IJC says the flooding is due to high water levels in the other Great Lakes and extreme weather conditions, local officials like Reilich believe Plan 2014 is the culprit. He supports either repeal or "substantial modification" of the plan, according to a news release.
Reilich won't have a say in the fate of Plan 2014. The commission, which consists of six members from the U.S. and Canada, must reach a consensus on any changes to the plan.
As a member of the board, which is under the commission's purview, Reilich will bring the perspective of local government officials, business owners and residents who have been affected by flooding.
"Under my leadership and with a great team in place, the town of Greece has been at the forefront in shoreline resiliency and exploring out of the box measures to support our residents who have struggled with rising waters in both 2017 and this year," Reilich said. "I knew that I would absolutely be able to share what we have done successfully as a municipality and I have always first and foremost stood alongside our lake and pond residents through it all."