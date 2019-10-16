"Can you hear me now?"
Roger Misso could, and it led to a donation to support his congressional campaign.
One of the donors to Misso's campaign was Paul Marcarelli, the actor best known as the "Can You Hear Me Now?" guy in the Sprint cellphone commercials. He previously appeared in commercials for Verizon, but reemerged as a Sprint pitchman in 2016.
Misso's latest Federal Election Commission filing reveals Marcarelli donated $500 to the congressional campaign. Marcarelli, who lives in Connecticut, is listed as an actor for Sprint Corporation.
Misso said he had a phone conversation with Marcarelli and they discussed LGBTQ issues. Misso explained to him that he's running as a rural Democrat in a district that Hillary Clinton won by three points in 2016.
The conversation was brief, Misso said, but Marcarelli was apparently impressed enough to support his campaign. Records show he donated $500 on Aug. 14.
Misso didn't recall how he connected with Marcarelli, but thinks it may have been a cold call. His campaign tries to identify donors who have given money to like-minded candidates.
Marcarelli is politically active. In the 2020 election cycle, he's donated to Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. Ahead of the 2018 elections, he supported Beto O'Rourke's U.S. Senate campaign in Texas.
Misso is one of three Democrats vying for the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race. Misso reported raising $89,420 in the third quarter, which covered July 1 through Sept. 30.
The Democratic primary will be held in June. If Misso wins the nomination, he will face Katko in the general election.
The 24th district race is a top target for Democrats. Republicans view the race as a must-win in order to regain control of the House.