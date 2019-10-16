Roger Misso will show his support for local Democratic candidates across central New York — and he's bringing his children with him.
Misso, D-Syracuse, said Wednesday his campaign will launch a canvassing blitz to support candidates running for local offices. Most of the events will be in Onondaga County, according to a release.
The first event is Wednesday. Misso will canvass with Democrats in Solvay. On Saturday, he will participate in a "Kids & Canvassing" event with Onondaga County Legislature candidate Kathy Zabinski.
Kids & Canvassing is an idea Misso had to incorporate families into campaign activities. Earlier this week, he knocked on doors in Cayuga County and brought his wife and their two children along for the canvass.
There will be more Kids & Canvassing events, according to the Misso campaign schedule. He will join Jay Subedi, a Syracuse Common Council candidate, for a canvass on Sunday. There are canvasses planned with Oswego Democrats Saturday, Oct. 26, and the Fulton Democrats Sunday, Oct. 27.
The remainder of the schedule includes a canvass with Onondaga County Legislature candidate Irene Workman Tuesday, Oct. 29 and a canvass with Cicero Democrats Wednesday, Oct. 30. Misso will resume the Kids & Canvassing events to support the Lysander Democratic ticket Monday, Nov. 4.
On Election Day, Nov. 5, he will canvass with multiple candidates across the 24th district.
"We are rewriting the rule book for congressional campaigns in central New York by showing up and putting our resources behind local candidates in odd-year elections," Misso said.
Misso added that his campaign and family have donated more than $10,000 to local candidates and party committees. They've knocked on over 1,200 doors, he said.
Last week, he said the campaign plans to invest an additional $1,000 in digital ads to assist get-out-the-vote efforts for local candidates. His campaign plans to help in other ways, including driving voters to the polls.
"We'll be hitting the pavement even harder until Election Day, and are proud that our Kids & Canvassing series has created a welcoming opportunity for all of our neighbors to knock doors," he said.
The three congressional candidates, who won't be on the ballot until next year, have made it a priority to support candidates for local offices in 2019.
Misso, along with Dana Balter and Francis Conole, have appeared at fundraisers, canvassed neighborhoods and posted on social media in support of candidates. Balter, D-Syracuse, has days of action planned in Cayuga and Oswego counties to back local candidates.