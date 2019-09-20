WILLIAMSON — For Democratic congressional candidate and Red Creek native Roger Misso, the forum in Wayne County this week was a homecoming of sorts. That's one reason why he wasn't afraid to criticize a fellow Democrat, Francis Conole, for not attending the forum.
Misso and Dana Balter participated in the forum sponsored by the Citizens' Response Network of Wayne County. Conole wasn't there. His campaign said it was due to a scheduling conflict.
After the forum, Misso didn't mention Conole by name. But it was clear whom he was referring to when responding to a question from The Citizen about the turnout at the event.
"I'm a little disappointed about who didn't show up on the other side of the table tonight," Misso, D-Syracuse, said. "I do agree that a crowd of this size proves that a Democrat can win Wayne County. But if you don't show up when we have public forums in Wayne County — probably one of the only ones we're going to have before the primary election in June — it just proves who it is that you think matters and who doesn't."
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, confirmed the Syracuse Democrat couldn't attend the forum due to a previously scheduled event. But he noted that Conole has visited Wayne County several times since entering the congressional race in April.
"Our campaign has been everywhere since launching and thrilled with the reception we have received at nearly 15 Conole on Your Corner public round-tables, meet and greets, and BBQs with voters throughout all four counties," Van Nuys said.
Misso's comments about Conole are the latest in a series of criticisms levied against his fellow Democrat in the months since they launched their congressional campaigns.
In social media posts — often on Twitter — Misso pans Conole's fundraising, views on issues and campaign tactics.
When Conole attended Founder's Day in Auburn, his campaign posted a video of the candidate standing in front of cars parked along Genesee Street.
Two hours later, Misso tweeted about Founder's Day and wrote that "it's about more than just fancy cars."
"Candidates ought to know our past — and have grown up in it — before they can lay claim to our future," Misso wrote in a subsequent tweet. "Our traditions are more than just outward-facing symbols at festivals — they represent the lives and livelihoods of so many different, proud people coming home."
The tweet doesn't mention Conole by name, but the timing suggests he was the target.
After the forum Wednesday, Misso highlighted his role as the "rural Democrat" in the 24th district race. He is the only one of the three Democrats running who hails from a rural part of the district. Balter, D-Syracuse, isn't originally from central New York. Conole grew up in Westvale, a Syracuse suburb.
Throughout the campaign, Misso has urged Democrats to focus more on the district's rural areas.
"This is something, as I brought up tonight, I fought against my entire life: People who don't believe that we're worth it," he said. "People who don't believe that they ought to show up for us. That's wrong and I'm disappointed. The people who showed up here in force deserve better than the conspicuous absence of people on the other side of the table answering the questions."
Speaking on behalf of Conole, Van Nuys said he's focused on supporting candidates in local elections this fall and unseating Katko in 2020.
"People throughout NY-24 are excited about Francis' background growing up in central New York, service as an Iraq War veteran, policy advisor at the Pentagon and his next mission to fight for the people of NY-24 and build a future that is full of growth and prosperity right here in central New York," Van Nuys said.