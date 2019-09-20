WILLIAMSON — The three Democratic candidates in the 24th Congressional District pledged to refuse donations from corporate political action committees and the fossil fuel industry.
Roger Misso, one of those candidates, added a new group to the list: The pharmaceutical industry.
At a public forum in Wayne County this week, Misso — a Syracuse Democrat — announced he wouldn't accept money from the pharmaceutical industry. He made that pledge because of the industry's role in the opioid crisis.
Several companies, namely Purdue Pharma, have been blamed for the rise in opioid addiction cases because of the production of painkillers. There are large numbers of people who became addicted to opioids through the over-prescription of painkillers.
With the opioid crisis present in central New York, Misso said in an interview that he wanted to take a stand and show he's "working for the people in this district."
"So many people have a personal story around somebody who has lost their life to opioid addiction and overdose," he said.
The decision to make the pledge followed reports earlier this week that Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, filed for bankruptcy. The filing came after some state and local governments reached an agreement with Purdue on a settlement that could be worth up to $12 billion.
You have free articles remaining.
Other states, including New York, rejected that settlement. At issue is whether the Sackler family will be held responsible and forced to contribute to the settlement agreement. Reports suggest the Sacklers may not provide $3 billion as part of the settlement if states continue to file lawsuits.
Misso criticized some state attorneys general who have received campaign contributions from pharmaceutical executives embroiled in the lawsuits.
"There's just so much dark, disgusting money in politics," he said. "It's time that we have candidates with courage who stand up and say 'No, I'm not going to take your money.'"
To address the opioid epidemic, Misso supports providing greater access to long-term in-patient care and helping first responders ensure they are trained and have the resources to assist when overdoses occur.
With the pledge, Misso said he's trying to be a "model for good behavior."
"What should you expect out of your member of Congress?" he said. "You should expect them to work for you, not take money from the very forces that are contributing to their hurt and damage in our community. That's what your congress person ought to do, and that's what I'm going to do every day."