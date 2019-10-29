Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to ensure employees at Byrne Dairy's bottling plant in Syracuse aren't affected by the sale of the facility to Upstate Niagara Cooperative.
Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed Tuesday he called Upstate Niagara CEO Larry Webster after it was announced Byrne Dairy would sell its Oneida Street bottling plant and store delivery operation to the western New York-based cooperative.
Byrne Dairy has 250 employees at the plant and in the delivery part of its business. The sale is expected to be finalized by Dec. 1.
In a news release, Byrne Dairy said Upstate Niagara would "retain nearly all of Byrne's current employees." Byrne Dairy will continue to supply milk from its farmers to the bottling plant.
"Fortunately, Webster is committed to the people of upstate New York, as Upstate Niagara Cooperative has been for years, and provided assurances that the central New York workforce will remain untouched," Schumer said.
The acquisition of Byrne Dairy's milk bottling and delivery operation will increase the cooperative's reach in the state. Upstate Niagara has farms across the region, mainly in western New York and the Finger Lakes. There are some members in northern New York.
Byrne Dairy's other facilities, including its extended shelf life plant in DeWitt, cultured dairy plant in Cortlandville, ice cream plant in Syracuse and warehouse operations in DeWitt and Syracuse, won't be affected by the sale. Byrne Dairy will continue to operate its convenience stores, several of which are in central New York.
Webster said in a statement Monday that the purchase of the bottling plant and delivery operation is a "strategic investment" by the cooperative.
"We recognize that a valuable part of this strategic acquisition is the expert workforce of Byrne Dairy," he said. "Together, we will continue to provide award-winning products and exceptional customer service while expanding our farmer-owned cooperative's reach into adjoining markets."