State Sen. Jim Seward, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016, revealed Wednesday that the cancer has returned.
"My physicians have recommended a series of treatments over the next several weeks that will limit my availability and curtail my normal, active district schedule,' Seward, R-Milford, said in a statement. "While I will be taking some time to concentrate on getting better, my offices will remain open and my capable staff will continue to assist constituents with their state-related needs."
Seward was diagnosed with bladder cancer in February 2016 and had surgery to treat the disease in April of that year. At the time, he said the cancer was found "in its earliest stages."
While recovering from surgery and receiving treatments, Seward took a break from his Senate duties. He returned to work two months after the surgery.
The cancer diagnosis didn't prevent Seward, who was first elected to the state Senate in 1986, from running for re-election. He won another two-year term in 2016 and was re-elected last year.
Seward's district includes the towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill in Cayuga County.
Bladder cancer has a high survival rate. The overall five-year survival rate is 77%, according to the American Cancer Society. The rate can vary depending on several factors, including the staging of the disease.
Seward didn't provide any other details about his condition, but he is optimistic about the care he's receiving and expects to return to Albany in January.
"I look forward to completion of my treatment protocol and returning shortly to serve the good people of the 51st Senatorial District as we anticipate the start of the new legislative session," Seward said.