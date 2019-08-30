The college and professional football seasons aren't in full swing, but there were plenty of wagers placed at the new DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.
The casino reported $83,516 in sports wagering gross gaming revenue for the week ending Sunday, Aug. 25. The sportsbook was open for a portion of the week. It didn't open until Friday, Aug. 23.
It's the second-highest opening week of sports betting reported by the four non-Indian commercial casinos. Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady reported $168,743 in sports betting revenue in its first week of business last month.
Resorts World Catskills, which also began accepting sports bets last week, reported $27,836 in sports wagering revenue. Tioga Downs Casino opened last month and had gross revenue totaling $13,632 in its first week.
Del Lago's sportsbook occupies a 6,000-square-foot space in the rear of the casino. There are nearly two dozen self-service kiosks to place bets and a large odds board with updated betting lines for sporting events. Large LED screens above the bar area show live games.
The Seneca County casino, which opened in February 2017, partnered with DraftKings — known for its daily fantasy sports contests — to accept sports wagers. The collaboration was announced last year, but sports betting wasn't legal in New York.
The state Gaming Commission proposed sports wagering rules in January and a public comment period commenced. In April, del Lago's gaming license was amended to reduce the minimum number of slot machines and table games required at the facility. The reason the casino sought the change was to make room for its sports wagering lounge.
Del Lago announced in May that it began constructing the DraftKings Sportsbook. One month later, the state Gaming Commission approved the sports betting rules.
While del Lago can accept sports bets on site, there isn't mobile or online betting. Other states, including New Jersey, have mobile betting. New Jersey has reported that most sports bets have been placed using mobile platforms.
Del Lago hopes to accept mobile bets in the future. M. Brent Stevens, chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific, which owns the casino, said mobile betting would be a boost to the casinos and make it easier for customers to wager.
"The economic opportunity to the state and certainly to all the operators in the state, including del Lago and to DraftKings, is to really access a broader base of customers within the state of New York," Stevens said.