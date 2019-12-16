Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to require automatic manual recounts for close New York elections.
The legislation is the third proposal of Cuomo's 2020 State of the State agenda. Under the plan, an automatic recount would be required for statewide elections in which the margin of victory is 0.2% of total votes cast. For other elections, an automatic recount would occur if the margin of victory is within 0.5% of all votes cast.
New York doesn't require automatic recounts in close elections. Counties could recount ballots in certain cases, but the process is usually initiated by a lawsuit.
That would change if the state Legislature adopts Cuomo's proposal. Cuomo said his plan would provide "clear direction" to election boards and allow them to conduct "timely and accurate recounts."
"Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and there can't be any confusion when it comes to their outcomes — otherwise people lose faith in the process," Cuomo said. "Right now decisions about whether to proceed with recounts in closely contested races almost always get bogged down in costly and unnecessary litigation because there's a hodgepodge of standards around the state."
The governor continued, "By establishing clear rules mandating when a recount should be triggered and a process for local governments to follow, we'll boost confidence in the democratic process and take another step toward transforming our electoral system for the rest of the nation to follow."
Cuomo's proposal is similar to legislation introduced by state Sen. Michael Gianaris. Gianaris, D-Queens, sponsored a bill that would require election boards to conduct manual recounts if the difference is no more than 10 votes or 0.5%, whichever is greater.
The state Senate passed the bill in June, but it wasn't considered by the state Assembly.
Cayuga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Katie Lacey said she supports Cuomo's plan. She said automatic manual recounts were proposed by Democratic election commissioners, but the idea didn't gain traction in state government. There were also some counties that weren't supportive of the proposal.
But manual recounts gained traction after what happened in the Queens district attorney race. Melinda Katz, the eventual winner, and Tiffany Caban were separated by a narrow margin in the Democratic primary for Queens DA.
With no mandate from the state, Lacey said candidates would have to go to court to force a recount. She noted, though, that the Cayuga County Board of Elections has "routinely done recounts on individual races if it's within the margin of the absentees."
Automatic manual recounts are important in close races, Lacey explained, because there could be a discrepancy with the voting machines.
"That's one of the things you'd have to worry about," she said.
Lacey doesn't expect the legislation will affect the board's finances. They would need to hire a team of inspectors for the recount, but it wouldn't be a "burdensome amount," she said.
She acknowledged that it might be different for counties with larger voting populations.
"But that's a very tight race when you're talking less than 1% difference," she added.
Cuomo has unveiled three State of the State proposals ahead of his 2020 address. He will deliver his full presentation Jan. 8 in Albany.