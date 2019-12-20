Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to smoke out retailers selling untaxed cigarettes in New York.
The governor's latest State of the State proposal would increase penalties for stores that illegally sell cigarettes that haven't been taxed. The most severe consequence would be the closure of the business.
There would be other penalties. For stores that sell untaxed cigarettes, they could lose licenses to sell alcoholic beverages and lottery tickets.
New York City has the second-highest cigarette tax in the country. Cuomo said that some retailers seek to evade taxes by breaking the law and traffick in untaxed cigarettes. Selling untaxed cigarettes affects the state's revenue, Cuomo's office said.
Cuomo also wants to bolster penalties and fines for stores that sell cigarettes and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21. The state raised the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21 in November.
Under existing state law, stores that sell to underage customers face minimum fines of $300 and could lose their registration for a six-month period. Cuomo wants to raise the minimum fines to $1,000 and retailers that commit repeat offenses would lose their registration for one year.
"Trafficking untaxed cigarettes and selling tobacco to underage people isn't just unethical — it's also illegal," Cuomo said. "Cigarettes claim thousands of lives each year, and we will not turn a blind eye to retailers who deliberately flout the law just to make an extra buck at the expense of the health of New Yorkers."
Cuomo's plan is the ninth proposal he's released ahead of his State of the State address in Albany. He will deliver the presentation Jan. 8.
The address will be Cuomo's 10th State of the State as governor.